The final week of the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League was a mere formality as the seedings for the playoffs were already set two weeks ago; on Friday, April 21, the No. 1 Breakfast Club Too Jaibas will take on No. 4 Harpoon Harry’s Snappers at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinals while No. 2 Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays plays No. 3 Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos at 7:45 with the championship to follow at 9 on DeWitt Roberts Field.
Breakfast Club Too
Jaibas 14,
Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays 11
In what could be a preview of the championship game between the top two teams in the league, this time around it was Breakfast Club Too that never trailed led by a pair of 4-for-4 night from Troy Curry, with two home runs, and Marty Gregurich, with a home run, Chris Hilliard added a two-base hit and two base hits, Bobby Lopez singled twice, Ronnie Presley doubled and tripled, Nick Hogen doubled, and with singles were John Taylor and John Bandora.
Despite the loss, Jolly’s Liquor Store had more hits in the game, Harry Milliken was perfect in five trips to the plate with a double, Ben Blattenbeger had a trio of base knocks as did JC Ramirez, one an inside-the-park home run, with two hits each were Dylan Kibler, one a double, Dave Matea, and Jeff Kurkowski, while with one was Wade Grimes.
Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 14,
Tommy Tiles FKWT
Roncos 11
In the regular-season finale, twice over Tommy Tiles FKWT fought back to tie the game only to allow Harpoon Harry’s to retake a lead every time for the win as Jorge Pedcioso was 4-for-4 with a triple of triples, Alexey Vergas needed one of those triples for a cycle, but he did have a double and home run as part of his three hits, while also with a trio of base knocks were Chi Chi Rodrigues and Alex Torres and with two apiece were Harry Milliken and Ben Blattenbeger.
For the Roncos, Michael Balbunea roped a two-base hit to go along with to base hits, Tommy Lapp, Darnell Henderson, Kenny Despensa and Troy Curry all singled twice, Jay Venderhoot doubled, and with base hits were Devin Butler and Marty Gregurich.