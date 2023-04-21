The final week of the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League was a mere formality as the seedings for the playoffs were already set two weeks ago; on Friday, April 21, the No. 1 Breakfast Club Too Jaibas will take on No. 4 Harpoon Harry’s Snappers at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinals while No. 2 Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays plays No. 3 Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos at 7:45 with the championship to follow at 9 on DeWitt Roberts Field.

