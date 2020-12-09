They have built it — or at least by next week the resurfacing of Rosa Hernandez Field should be completed — now the Key West Girls Recreational Softball League is hoping the players come out and sign up for the 30th anniversary season, which begins practicing on the new-look facility next month although registration is now open to the public.
“This is awesome and these girls are going to have a field day playing out here on this field, no more bad hops, that’s for sure,” said City of Key West Director of Community Services Randy Sterling.
More importantly, “no more rainouts,” according to Sterling.
“It rained yesterday morning and as soon as the rain stopped you could have gotten out on the field,” Sterling said Tuesday morning. “The [youth baseball] fields across the street were underwater but there wasn’t any here.”
That is important for the girls softball league as they have three different divisions that all play on the same diamond.
“The only way they will have a rainout is if it’s raining at game time,” said Sterling.
So far, the project has missed less than a week of work, due to then-Tropical Storm Eta coming near the island chain, and Sterling noted those day have not affected the completion date.
“They were supposed to be done by the 15th and I think it’s going to be pretty close,” said the community director, noting he believes it to be roughly 90% completed.
Along with the field, the fencing is also getting a facelift as there is new netting replacing the old chain-link on the backstop, which is similar to that of Key West High’s Rex Weech Field, as well as repainting taking place and matting that will run behind home plate.
Sterling also expressed it is a burden taken off the city’s grounds crews, who will still be responsible for the four boys baseball fields at the Clayton Sterling complex as well as the playing surfaces in the Wickers Field Complex and other facilities throughout town.
“No more marking batter’s boxes, no watering the grass, no fertilizations,” said Sterling.
He did explain the batter’s boxes and pitchers mounds will be replaced eventually but predicted that will not be for a half a decade.
“The high school field is going on three years and they have only had to replace a little bit on the mound, but you have bigger kids over there,” said Sterling. “I think we will get five years out of this.”
For girls, ages 4 to 14, to enjoy the new turf, signs-ups for the 2021 season, which is also the 30th annual season of the league, are now taking place at http://kwfastpitch.com. There is a $130 fee for players to sign up before Dec. 16 with a $90 fee for additional siblings. After Dec. 16, the fee increases to $150 and players may be placed on a wait list at that point. The league will also be holding tryouts for A Division [ages 12-14] and B Division [9-11] this month.
For information on the league, email kwgsrl@gmail.com.
“It’s an exciting opportunity for this group of young ladies to say they were the first to play on this new field,” said league president Shawn Smith. “Our numbers are steadily increasing and we’re hopeful more athletes continue to sign up, whether they’ve played before or not.”