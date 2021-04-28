The Edward B. Knight Pier was packed with young anglers, families, friends and organizers on Saturday for the first Harrison Axel Esquinaldo Memorial “Reelin’ for the Cause” kids fishing tournament.
The event was organized in honor of Harrison Axel Esquinaldo Jr., who died of a congenital heart defect in 2016 at 11 days old.
During the past few years, the Esquinaldo family — led by mom Alicia Esquinaldo, with the help of Cassandra Scanlon of Max’s Angels, a non-profit organization created to assist families and mothers who have lost a child — organized the event with awe-inspiring results.
“We wanted to do something in his memory that we knew he would have enjoyed if he were still with us,” explained dad Harrison Esquinaldo Sr. “This is where ‘Reelin for the Cause’ came to life. We hope it will be an event for many years to come. We want to bring awareness for the cause so near and dear to our hearts.”
The outpouring was nothing unusual for this community.
With all the sponsorships and entry fees they earned more than $15,000, all of which goes to CHD awareness.
“It was a fantastic turnout from the community,” said Esquinaldo. “We had 100 kids out there. Registration filled up in an hour, everything went off without a hitch. It was a great cause,” he said who along with his father, David Esquinaldo, own Esky Rods.
They have received a lot of attention from others that want to be part of the event.
“We’ve got a tremendous number of people reaching out to us saying ‘hey we want to be involved in this, we love it.’ Hopefully next year it’s going to be bigger and better,” said Esquinaldo. “I’ve got to give most of the credit to my wife Alicia and Casandra (Scanlon). We were the boots on the ground but they truly got the fire going and put it together.”
Prizes for the first-place anglers in each age category were impressive. The winners got a Fish Bone metal sculpture, which was designed by Justin Esquinaldo, Harrison’s older brother; a custom Esky Rod and reel, and a new bicycle. Second- and third-place anglers were well rewarded for their efforts.