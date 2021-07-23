After a long travel season in which five teams from the Key West Girls Softball League competed in five tournaments, it all came to an end over the weekend in the South Florida State Softball Tournament in Fort Myers and Cape Coral.
After six hard-fought games, the Lady Conchs U18 girls finished with a 3-3 record.
Every game the U14 Lady Conchs played was so close, but the team went 0-4.
It was a 1-3-1 finish for the 10U Lady Conchs, while the 8U squad finished at 0-4.
18-AND-UNDER
FRIDAY
FIRECRACKERS WILLIAMS 9,
LADY CONCHS 18U 1
The Firecrackers had a 9-0 lead before Key West could score its lone run in the fourth.
Julienne Vega doubled and with a base hit was Montague Van Staden.
Chloe Gilday went the distance, allowed the runs on seven hits and walked two fanned six.
LADY CONCHS 18U 6,
FLORIDA FLAMES 3
Down 3-0, Key West scored two in the second and four more in the third for their first win.
Tavyn Gage plated four runs via a two-base hit and base hit, Julienne Vega slapped a pair of base hits, Vera Rodger doubled and Kai Huia, Caroline Smith and Isabella Franco both singled.
Starting pitcher Neveah Arnold three runs on a hit and seven walks with three Ks and Chloe Gilday shut down the game with a strikeout.
SATURDAY
LADY CONCHS 18U 8,
MIAMI LADY CANES 16U 6
Down but not out, Key West scored all of its runs in their final at-bat for a second win.
Madelyn Perusse tripled and singled twice to drive in two runs, Alexandria Rodriguez hit a two-run double, Vera Rodger singled home two, Emily Bracher and Caroline Smith each nailed a run-scoring single as Sophia Wardlow added a base hit.
In the circle, Chloe Gilday allowed four runs via three hits and three walks with three Ks. In relief, Neveah Arnold gave up two more runs on a pair of hits.
WAGNERS HODGES 2,
LADY CONCHS U18 0
Key West was shut out with a pair of hits by Montague Van Staden and Caroline Smith.
In the circle, Neveah Arnold yielded five hits and four walks with three Ks to take the loss.
LADY CONCHS 18U 3,
STINGRAYS 16U 1
Lady Conchs scored all three in the first and let pitcher Chloe Gilday and the flawless defense throttle the Stingray.
Emily Bracher slugged a two-run double, Isabella Franco singled home a run and leadoff batter Montague Van Staden added a base hit.
Gilday struck out six, allowed five hits and walked one for the win.
D9 6,
LADY CONCHS U18 0
It was the end of the road for the U18 team. Montagues Van Staden, Isabella Franco and Vera Rodger each had a base hit.
Neveah Arnold went the distance, with seven hits and walk.
14-AND-UNDER
2021 FLORIDA FLAMES 14U B IMMOKALEE 2, LADY CONCHS U14 1
Down by two, the Lady Conchs scored late but could not pull off a win.
Allison Smith, Skye Sterling and Monica Bueno each singled.
In the circle, Lilian Mayer allowed three hits, three walks and fanned four. In relief, Ryleigh Harnish sat two on Ks.
MIAMI STINGRAYS 14U BLACK 4,
LADY CONCHS 10U 2
Key West held a slight lead, but gave up three in the Stingray final at bat.
Ryleigh Harnish yielded three hits and two walks and struck out six going the distance.
Maicey Malgrat singled home a pair of runs, as Joselyn Bochette and Skye Sterling each had a base rip.
POMPANO BEACH RIPTIDE 4,
LADY CONCHS U14 3
This time, Key West allowed four in the first and could not recover.
In the circle, Ryleigh Harnish gave up just two hits, but walked five and fanned five.
Skye Sterling thumped a three-bagger and singled, Jocelyn Bochette hammered two hits, Alexa Condella hit a two-run single as Allison Smith and Dakota Coleman both had a base hit.
SUNDAY
2021 FLORIDA LEGENDS CAPE CORAL, FL 7, LADY CONCHS 14U 3
The Lady Conchs U14 team got the offense going a little late with two runs in their final at-bats.
Alexa Condella doubled and singled for an RBI, Skye Sterling drove in a run via a base hit and with singles were Allison Smith and Maicey Malgrat.
In the circle, Lilian Mayer gave up three runs via three hits with one K and Ryleigh Harnish yielded four runs on five hits.
10-AND-UNDER
FRIDAY
LEE COUNTY CRUSHERS 10U HALEY 5,
LADY CONCHS U10 1
A five-run second started the Lady Conchs off with a loss. Starting pitcher Kaleaya Dickerson allowed all of the runs on five hits, two errors, a walk and she fanned two.
Lucy Katz singled twice for an RBI, Dickerson doubled and with a base hit was Chloe Kongos.
LADY CONCHS U10 1,
WESTON EXPLOSION VINCZE 1
Lucy Katz pitched a one-hitter but allowed a run in the bottom of the fourth with four Ks.
Kaleaya Dickerson singled twice for an RBI and leadoff batter Arianna Garcia added a base hit.
SATURDAY
FLORIDA FILLIES 10U 5,
LADY CONCHS 10U 2
Key West could not rally from a four-run deficit.
Chloe Kongos homered in-the-park and Lucy Katz nailed an RBI single.
In the circle, Kaleaya Dickerson gave up the runs on just two hits and a walk and she fanned five. It was five errors that hurt their momentum.
SUNDAY
LADY CONCHS U10 4,
LEE COUNTY CRUSHERS 10U HALEY 1
Two in the first, two in the second provided Key West with the W.
Lucy Katz doubled and singled for three RBI, and she went the distance with five Ks, two hits for the runs.
Chloe Kongos singled home a run and Vivienne Lepowski added a base hit.
CORAL SPRINGS PANTHERS 5,
LADY CONCHS 10U 4
Tied at 4 in the bottom of three, the Panthers put up the winning run to eliminate Key West’s U10 girls.
Lucy Katz homered in-the-park and singled to drive in three runs and Kaleaya Dickerson drilled a pair of base hits.
Dickerson allowed the five runs on four hits, a walk and she struck out five.
8-AND-UNDER
SATURDAY
PARKLAND POWER 2012 16,
LADY CONCHS U8 5
Mia Perez hit an in-the-park home run, Karsen Washbond and Josey Means each doubled and singled, Mila Fernandez singled home two runs, Olivia Wiggins cracked an RBI double and with a base hit was Ryleigh Cooke.
CORAL SPRINGS PANTHERS 12,
LADY CONCHS U8 0
The Cats defense took the sting out of the Lady Conchs bats with no hits.
PARKLAND POWER 2012 12,
LADY CONCHS U8 0
It was two quick innings but the Lady Conchs registered three hits. Mila Fernandez, Karsen Washbond and Greyson Wiggins each singled.
SUNDAY
LADY GATORS BLUE U8 14,
LADY CONCHS U8 1
In the first inning, Oliva Wiggins produced an in-the-park home run. Going around the bags, when Wiggins rounded third base, it was a race to the plate, which she won to score the U8 Lady Conchs’ only run.
Janessa Delgado and Grace Teet also nailed a base hit.