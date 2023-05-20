There is still time to register a team for the Key West Sunsets Coed Softball Tournament, which will be held on Saturday, June 10, at Wickers Field.
Six guys and four girls are required on the field at all times for each team, and there is a $375 entry fee per squad, with a $500 grand prize for the champion.
Proceeds from the event will go to helping the Key West Sunset basketball team with travel expenses during the summer season.
For information, contact Conchs coach Dexter Butler at 305-747-0808.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.