Every year I look forward to dolphin season. Of course, this chaotic year everything has turned out to be far from normal, so it was no surprise when the 2020 dolphin season started the initial run of mahi brought extremely small fish, especially when compared to years past.
Still, there was at least one day during dolphin fishing in 2020 I will always remember. The day started out extremely slow as we covered miles and miles of ocean, while never even having a single knock-down. We were about to call it a day even though the fish box remained completely empty and it was looking as if we were going to go home skunked!
I am normally a very optimistic fisherman, but it was at this point in our lackluster trip my confidence started to wane. I was just about to head north for home when I spotted a very anemic rip holding a few widely scattered weeds and a lone bird wandered high above the small ripples created by the opposing ocean currents.
Out of desperation I walked to the transom, opened the drag all the way and proceeded to drop back a bait. Suddenly the spool started spinning wildly as line quickly disappeared into the ocean. I reflexively advanced the drag to the strike position and the incredible power of the fish immediately put a pronounced bow in the heavy trolling rod. I knew I was hooked up to a hefty fish, so I leaned back and started reeling. However, the line merely continued going away from the boat as the drag started screaming.
The fish never jumped so it would be close to 20 minutes before we finally got a good glimpse at the big bull mahi on the end of our line. The prolonged tug-of-war battle continued unabated, clearly demonstrating this fish was still powerful enough to keep up a good fight and stay a safe distance from the boat. At this point I realized I would have to give the rod to my wife so I could man the gaff and hopefully lift this big fish into the boat. I handed her the rod and took the helm in an attempt to carefully maneuver the boat a little closer to the fish.
I knew this was the most critical point in the battle, as history has taught me most fish are lost right next to the boat (been there … done that). While my wife was doing a good job keeping the line tight, she was unable to convince the powerful fish to come alongside the boat. I started steering closer to the Mahi in an attempt to bring the fish amidship, hoping to ensure the line stayed away from the spinning propellers. After a few failed gaff attempts (oops!) I finally set the gaff deep into the mahi. I found myself struggling to pull the heavy fish out of the water and over the gunnel. I was relieved once we successfully boated the fish and when he landed on the deck he made a solid resounding thud, confirming he was a very heavy fish.
Even though it was late in the day we quickly re-rigged and headed back to work the area where we had caught this spectacular fish. After hours of unsuccessful trolling on the rip it finally became clear we would be heading home with only one fish in the box, although more than enough for fish tacos!
Capt. Pete Peterson welcomes comments and suggestions sent to petersonventures@aol.com.