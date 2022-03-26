My buddy Dan and I headed out one morning in the middle of all these windy days. There was a one-day window for calm seas, and we made sure to take advantage of it. During several phone calls in the days leading up to our trip we tried to plan for fishing day. There had been no reports of mahi mahi. The recent snapper bite was still pretty predictable, and we thought we should try for snappers in the morning, then maybe do some trolling not too far from shore.
The snapper idea was a dead end. We wound up BallyHooping some live bait on shallow-water waypoints where we usually have pretty good luck.
We run-and-gunned for a while. No luck. We got out past 700 feet of water. Realizing we were within eight miles of the Marathon Hump, we hopped up on plane with three 300 HP Yamahas, and made it to the Hump in no time. As we approached the west end of the Hump, we caught our first fish. We circled around and hit the same spot again. Another blackfin. The two fish were not monster size by any stretch of the imagination, but they were well above the size of most “football” size blackfins.
With all the fish we wanted or needed, we casually headed home, stopping at small pieces of floating debris or other signs of possible fish. Dan had talked about his three-year old granddaughter Josie, short for Josephine. Josie and her parents live in Utah. She and her mom, Dan’s daughter, Sam, were here for a one-week visit. I’d met Josie a few times but just briefly. Josie loves to fish. I get such a kick out of that.
Josie, Dan, Sam, and I headed out for a day of fishing. She is one of the cutest little kids I’ve ever met. I was aware almost immediately that this child was very observant and capable of having real conversations. In fact, she told me, “I want to catch a YT.” That’s what Dan and I call yellowtails and she had already picked up the word. I looked at Dan, the surprise must have shown in my face, he puffed up like a proud grandpa should and we both laughed.
We ran out to the shallow side of the reef and threw an anchor. Josie has her own rod and reel. It’s a miniature closed-face reel on a 24-inch plastic rod. But I noticed that she had quickly wound up in Dan’s lap hanging on to a Penn 6500 Spinning outfit. Our chum slick, in spite of no current, had drawn a great number of ballyhoos. Josie’s eyes sparkled as the lively fish that fell to the cockpit deck jiggled, wiggled, wriggled, and jumped. She tried to pick one up and it slithered away. She tried to grab another one. It didn’t take long before she passed on the ballyhoo wrangling and returned to her post at the fishing rod.
Dan had bridled a live ballyhoo to Josie’s line and cast it way back behind the boat. Suddenly, the reel started screaming. Without missing a beat, Josie grabbed the knob on the on the heavy spinning-reel’s handle. This is where the difference between a 33-year-old angler and a 3-year-old angler shows itself. Josie’s fingers and hand didn’t quite cover the entire knob. She didn’t wait for instructions; she leaned right into the task at hand and began a smooth, yet constant, turning of the handle.
Obviously overjoyed with what she was doing, she kept a serious look on her face, as serious as a 3-year-old can, that is. The funny thing about it is, she kept reeling at a steady rate. She never rushed it. And she never stopped. She kept on reeling. And she wasn’t talking, complaining, or asking any questions. She was never distracted when we took photos. After much coaxing, she would turn toward the camera just a bit and then return to the battle.
As the fish came closer to the boat and we saw the first flash in the water, Dan and I jumped to full attention. She had a big Cero mackerel on the line. She never stopped reeling. When the fish was at the side of the boat, Dan pulled him into the cockpit. Josie was excited to see what she had caught. “That fish is bigger than the one I caught today,” I said.
“I know,” she answered.
It was becoming time to get back to the house and let Josie lounge in the pool. “It was great fishing with you Josie,” I said. “I would fish with you anytime.”
A little case of shyness must have struck her. “OK,” she said with a smile and her mom took her into the house.
Wow! This little girl is a fishing fool if I’ve ever seen one. With a grandpa in the Florida Keys, I can only imagine how important fishing will become for her. I hope it becomes very important. I think kids who get to see, and spend time on the Atlantic Ocean, have a great advantage when they think about the fish, the environment, the ecology, and the wonderful blessing it is to be invited into the whole thing. She’ll remember this day for the rest of her life.
Two days later, Dan took Josie out to 700 feet of water and put her on her first ever mahi mahi. Dan told me she never stopped reeling. What a trooper. This time she was on a Shimano TLD 25 reel and a roller topped Star rod. I never had a Star rod until I was almost fifty-years old. I can’t wait to see her progress in the sport I hold so dear to my heart. I’m sure it will be a journey to remember. Thank you, Dan and Sam, and especially Josie, for having me onboard and sharing this with me.
And life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife Loretta and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.