There is no doubt about it, this has turned out to be a very challenging year. Unfortunately, even the manatees are experiencing an unprecedented health crisis, a serious threat that is impacting their survival.
As a result of serious environmental impacts throughout the state, seagrass is rapidly disappearing due to pollution. Manatees are dependent on seagrass for food and as a result of the insult to the aquatic environment, this food source quickly is being decimated. Sadly, the progressive loss of essential seagrass has resulted in starvation deaths for more than 900 sea cows this year.
On Florida ‘s east coast, the 156-mile Indian River Lagoon has experienced a dramatic loss of seagrass due to massive and profound algae blooms. As a result, manatees who live or migrate through the lagoon are unable to find adequate seagrass to eat, and they are slowly dying off in record numbers.
On Florida’s west coast, the Tampa Bay ecosystem is under the assault of powerful red tides that can directly impact manatees, as well as dolphins, sea turtles and tarpon. The noxious brevetoxins present in a red tide are known to cause significant illness in a variety of aquatic wildlife. These toxins also contaminate the bay’s seagrass. Manatees who become malnourished due to disappearing seagrass are likely to be further exposed to illness and hypothermia, both of which can increase the mortality among these gentle mammals.
The death of all of these manatees due to starvation serves as a sentinel warning to the entire state that pollution is decimating our vital seagrass ecosystems that are essential in filtering and keeping our near-shore waters clear and our aquatic ecosystems stable.
From an economic perspective, manatees serve as a “trademark” species in Florida and many local city economies are dependent on attracting tourists who want to observe these fascinating mammals in their natural environment. This is particularly true for towns located near Florida’s clear springs, where their constant water temperatures attract manatees in great numbers. When a strong cold front sweeps over Florida and drops the sea surface temperatures in coastal and estuary waters, these lumbering warm-blooded mammals must retreat to a safer, warmer environment to ensure they are able to avoid hypothermia and safely maintain their core temperature.
During their annual migrations, these massive animals face another challenge to survive as they are at substantial risk of receiving potentially lethal injuries from collisions with boats. Since manatees only expose their nostrils when they surface to breathe, boaters often do not see them in time to avoid a collision. As a result, manatees can unfortunately be struck by boat hulls, or even worse, those sharp fast spinning propellers! So far this year, more than 80 manatees have also been killed by collisions with boats. I recently saw a manatee in our canal who had survived such an encounter and was now carrying a massive scar and had a large portion of his tail fluke was completely missing.
This is the time of the year when slow-moving manatees often migrate into the lower latitudes of the Keys, hoping to survive another winter. Local boaters will need to be especially alert and on the lookout for these gentle giants, especially when strong cold fronts sweep across our coast waters.
