My buddy, Dan, and I loaded the boat with chum, bait, lots of fishing rods and reels, ice, and oats. Our plan was to spend half-a-day on the water. After a very successful mahi mahi trip just days before, we decided to target snappers for a change. Recently, we have added mutton snappers to our list of favorite species.
Off the lift and into the water at 8 a.m., we headed for open water. Dan and I have both been fishing out of Marathon for more than 20 years. During this time, we have amassed a considerable stable of established waypoints that we call our “hot spots.” We anchored in an area where we have had some good luck lately. But after anchoring, the wind and current were not aligned, and our chum was not doing exactly what we wanted it to.
We decided, rather quickly, to move. We reminded ourselves that we were looking for fish! Not structure or favorite GPS locations. Once we pulled the anchor, we cruised this area on all sides of our selected waypoint. We set the fish finder to two displays, zooming one in on the bottom. This gave us the ability to see the overall makeup of the entire water column, as well as telltale marks where individual fish may be lurking.
We anchored again. The fresh breeze continued. The chum barely moved. We threw handfuls of oats into the water and watched them move momentarily in the surface water then slowly drop straight down. “Let’s give it 20 minutes,” we agreed. We talked about times past when the current was dead, and how we dealt with it. We rigged a couple of rods with lead sinkers and dropped everything from butterflied ballyhoo to chunks of cut bait on the ocean floor. All the time, I’d been drifting small pieces of bait on tiny hooks. I was hoping for yellowtails.
As we figured, the current started moving just enough to move the oats and chum. The wind quieted down a bit, and one of the lines with a big bait on a circle hook started screaming. “It’s about time,” Dan yelled and grabbed the line. The rod bent in a sharp arc, the tip bumped up and down a few times, and the fish was gone. “Bit off,” Dan lamented, then added, “at least we know there are fish down there.”
With the current becoming steady but still slow, we took some time to throw a cast net when ballyhoos showed up. It’s always fun and worthwhile to put live ballyhoos in the live well. After several throws, we had as many as we wanted and went back to fishing. We’d been at it for a couple of hours with nothing in the fish box. But Dan and I don’t give up. I think that’s a big part of our success when we’re together.”
I put a tiny chartreuse jig on my spinning rig, a Penn 6500, with a light fluorocarbon leader and a thumbnail-size piece of scaled ballyhoo. I slowly dropped the bait as it fell almost straight down. I was laser focused. I watched every inch of line as it disappeared. I felt a slight pressure on the line and closed the bail. Another bit of pressure and I dropped the rod tip very slowly. In no more than two seconds, something devoured the bait.
Line evaporated from the reel. I pressed my thumb against the spool of line. “All you have to do, C.J., is turn his head! Keep him out of the rocks,” I was talking to the fish as much as I was talking to myself. The fish’s forward movement stopped just for a second. Turn his head! I pressed down hard on the spool and stopped the line. I lifted the rod tip with as much force as I thought possible without breaking the line, the leader, or the hold of the tiny hook. Almost casually, the big fish turned toward me, and I took a turn on the reel handle. “I got you now,” I said aloud. “Come to papa.” I took two more turns on the handle and knew I was safe from tangling the line on the bottom as long as I could keep upward movement on this fish.
He fought all the way up. Every now and then, he would pull some line off the reel, but he never made another screeching run. He was finally tiring. Dan ran and grabbed the landing net. Although we were in less than 70 feet of water, we still hadn’t seen this fish. “Lift up then reel down,” I said. I continued with that until I saw the first flash of color deep beneath the boat. A red and silver flash made my heart rate climb. “Mutton! And a nice one!”
He was nearly 22 inches and beautiful. He went in the icebox, and we got back to fishing. Another little-hook, light-leader rig got hit and we pulled up one of the biggest mangrove snappers I’ve seen in several years. Then a big flag yellowtail came aboard. We were having a blast. Several yellowtails around 20 inches, and another big Mangrove snapper and we had all the fish we could possibly want in the box. We called it a day and were back to the dock by 1:30. After cleaning the boat and filleting the fish, we high-fived and said goodbye.
I’ve been trying to perfect cooking fish in my air fryer. I might have finally done it. I dredge the filets in flour, dip them in an egg bath, then coat them with plain breadcrumbs. I’ve also turned down the heat to 365 degrees. I spray Pam, or an olive-oil spray lightly on both sides of the filets and put them in a basket, in a preheated air fryer. It doesn’t take long to cook, or overcook, so I watch them closely, around ten minutes, and pull them out when they like the doneness you prefer. I like mine moist and flaky.
And of course, life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.