Many of my fondest memories center around fishing trips with friends and family. The adventure and unexpected surprises occurring out on the water can leave an indelible impact on our lives. This is especially true when a fisherman finally catches the fish of a lifetime or has a unique experience that results in their special fish story being told over and over again!
Of course, everyone now carries a cellphone which is capable of taking great pictures and videos so many of these legendary stories are captured for posterity and bragging rights Unfortunately, many times when you get back to the dock you discover your photos turned out to be of poor quality due to a variety of reasons … like a fingertip obstructing part of the lens, poor lighting angle, or simply lousy technique (cutting the top of the fisherman’s head off while focusing on the fish).
To ensure your fishermen go home with a great photo of their trophy fish, try a few of these tips: 1) position the sun behind the photographer, this will ensure the fisherman and his catch are well lit, 2) take lots of pictures — usually only one out of 10 is a quality photo, 3) make sure you take a variety of shots at various distances, and 4) have your fisherman tilt their hat back, or remove it completely, so their face is not obscured in the shade of the bill.
If the plan is to release the fish, it is imperative that you do not damage or harm the fish. When posing with a fish to be released, I tell fishermen, to hold their breath ... and when they need to breathe … the fish needs to go back into the water so it can breathe too. Suspending the fish by the mouth/gill plate can damage internal organs so always try to properly support the entire fish to prevent damage. Take care to try to not remove the slime as it serves as a protective barrier for the fish.
It is actually illegal to remove certain fish species — like tarpon and goliath grouper — from the water for a picture as it can cause damage to internal structures in these massive fish. However, you can still get some great pictures of the fish in the water next to the boat.
Always resuscitate your fish to ensure he is in good shape before you release him. All of that commotion during the fight — especially if there were jumping and splashing — can attract predators who will be hanging around to rush in and attack a fish that is still tired and defenseless.
Capt. Pete Peterson welcomes comments and suggestions sent to petersonventures@aol.com.