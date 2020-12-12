Typically a “baker’s dozen” provides an extra portion totaling 12 plus one, while a “fisherman’s dozen” usually equates to 12 minus one (or two, or three ...). The origin of this deceptive fishing terminology is likely due to the fact anglers have a tendency to exaggerate the number of fish they actually catch!
My recent “fisherman’s dozen” story occurred during the final days of November when a break in the winds allowed us to finally go offshore fishing without being assailed by adverse small craft conditions. Due to factors way beyond my control, our much anticipated day of trolling started off with us pushing away from the dock considerably later than originally planned. Of course, due to the delay, we now found ourselves confronting deteriorating weather conditions. While I was able to navigate around most of the rain squalls, the dark skies overhead made reading the water a challenging endeavor.
The only “structure’” I could see on the surface was a very discrete rip line, so I decided to troll down it in hope of finding a weed line or perhaps a few tell-tale birds. Unfortunately, all I spotted were remnants of some widely scattered weeds. I was just about to pull in the lines and head to my second-favorite offshore fishing location when the drag on one of the reels protested by screaming loudly. After an exciting battle, we ended up pulling a really nice-sized mahi over the gunnel.
We re-rigged and started trolling the rip again until we eventually saw a few small branches tangled up in a small mess of weeds. As soon as our baits passed by the matted sticks, three rods bent over as fish skyrocketed out of the water. The chaos was definitely on and my dog Cuda immediately started howling to beat the band. As usual, he became progressively louder every time another mahi hit the deck and started flopping about the boat. With all three of the fish in the box, it was starting to look like we might have a pretty good day of fishing in spite of the late start and foul weather.
We eventually had enough fish we could share with friends and neighbors, so I decided it was time to head in — knowing full well I would be lucky to fillet all of the fish and finish cleaning the boat before the sun disappeared over the horizon.
Back at the dock, it didn’t take long before I was reduced in status from being a successful predator to becoming helpless prey, as the no-see-ums swarmed my fish cleaning station. These relentless biting critters carried out their organized attack with a vengeance. I unsuccessfully swatted away at my attackers, but it soon became apparent a sharp filet knife is a terrible weapon of choice when trying to defend yourself against these persistent “flying teeth!”
As boats came past the dock, a few captains spotted the pile of fish carcasses accumulating at my feet and slowed down and asked “how many mahi did you catch today?” I continued slicing off filets and simply responded “a fisherman’s dozen” (actual number: 11), as I didn’t want to feed no-see-ums for any longer than necessary.
The no-see-ums were relentless as they teamed up in an attempt to try and remove my filets. I found myself wondering if these little buggers lie to each other about how many people they bit today, and exactly how many people do they need to attack to achieve a “no-see-um dozen?!?”
