Columnist C.J. Geotis and his buddy Richard spent around three hours on the water, had a great time and caught a gorgeous mahi. There are not many places in the world where you can do that.

I spent the week visiting in Boston. The first day it was 26 degrees, windy and raining. Of course, I couldn’t wait to get back to Marathon weather and the Gulf Stream waters. After returning on Saturday night, I made a call to a fishing buddy that is always ready to go fishing. I had catching up to do, so I decided that heading out by noon, and returning after just a few hours would be fine. My buddy, Richard, was happy with the plan and showed up right on time.

When we reached the outer marker near Sombrero Beach, the water was dead calm. Very light winds left a sheen on the ocean surface, and we could see reflections of clouds in the water. The Gulf Stream report, said the Gulf Stream was very close to shore, but had not been updated for more than several days. We’d have to find it the old-fashioned way, by physically looking for it.