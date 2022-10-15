yt fillet

Fresh yellowtail fillets cooked in the air fryer. Beautiful, delicious and, for those who care, very little oil.

 Photo by C.J. Geotis

So far, it’s been a topsy-turvy year for fishing. No problem. I can handle it. Although, the mahi mahi bite did throw me for several loops. Each mahi-centered fishing trip was filled with surprises, and sometimes, disappointment. Early in the season, I hooked some pretty big fish and was excited about the prospects of a fantastic mahi year. But it never really played out that way for me.

The usual onslaught of big migrating mahi never showed up. This is not to say that there were no big fish caught. By me, or other anglers. When mahi were caught, they were sometimes “trophy-size” beauties, many of which were caught just off the reef, and others that had local fisherpersons running 30 miles offshore. On one trip, I ran close to 30 miles out and on the way back, when I could already see Bonefish Towers, I was slammed with a big, bull mahi that saved my day.