So far, it’s been a topsy-turvy year for fishing. No problem. I can handle it. Although, the mahi mahi bite did throw me for several loops. Each mahi-centered fishing trip was filled with surprises, and sometimes, disappointment. Early in the season, I hooked some pretty big fish and was excited about the prospects of a fantastic mahi year. But it never really played out that way for me.
The usual onslaught of big migrating mahi never showed up. This is not to say that there were no big fish caught. By me, or other anglers. When mahi were caught, they were sometimes “trophy-size” beauties, many of which were caught just off the reef, and others that had local fisherpersons running 30 miles offshore. On one trip, I ran close to 30 miles out and on the way back, when I could already see Bonefish Towers, I was slammed with a big, bull mahi that saved my day.
Each time I caught a schoolie mahi, I tried pitching pieces of cut bait behind the boat hoping to attract another fish. This is “standard procedure” on the EP-2 and this year has been the worst for raising fish than I’ve seen in a long time. Even stopping the boat in areas with large patches of Sargassum didn’t give up mahi mahi. In some cases, little bar jacks and other bait fish came to the boat but never a mahi.
Of course, sitting in a drifting boat, way offshore in the Florida Keys is my idea of Paradise, but I still hope to catch a fish. My customary prayer: “Please let me catch just one fish,” is the most repeated sentence on the EP-2. Sometimes, it works, and sometimes it doesn’t.
But you can’t give up. I even did a bunch of snapper-fishing trips just to change things up a bit. My usual big yellowtail spots in deeper water were riddled with sharks. It is totally depressing to feel a big, line-screeching yellowtail hit your bait, and almost immediately have a hungry shark swallow him down and bite through the line. Even worse is when a shark slams your catch and cuts him off right behind the gill plates.
I’ve seen fish heads come to the boat with no bodies behind them. It blows my mind when the heads are huge. I swear, some of the bit off heads are bigger than any that have come to the boat still in one piece.
After several trips to the deep side of the reef with no yellowtails to bring home, I set up in shallower water. I hooked a few 13- to 15-inch fish through the first block of chum. These are really tasty yellowtails, they make thin fillets that crisp up in the fryer or make delectable, blackened treats.
However, my preference is to target big “flag” yellowtails starting at 24 inches and larger. What a challenge it is to bring these big boys in without getting clobbered with sharks. With the light gear I like to catch them with, 12-pound fluorocarbon leaders and tiny number four hooks, the chances of getting bit off go way up. It’s enough to keep your nerves and muscles fired up. The razor-sharp teeth of these wary predators need only to nick the fluorocarbon and your trophy yellowtail is gone, back where he came from. That’s good for the fish, but not so good for the angler.
It’s not like there is anything I would rather do than be fishing offshore. My whining and complaining is very short-lived. All it takes is for me to look around and thank my lucky stars that I live in the middle of fishing heaven and have always dreamed about this lifestyle.
When my buddy, Dan, called and asked if I wanted to make a short trip and try to put some yellowtails in the boat, I agreed immediately. Using the experiences of recent fishing trips, we headed out for fresh yellowtails, which we both planned to cook for the evening’s dinner. We wanted to avoid the sharks as much as possible and decided to throw and anchor in about 50 or 60 feet of water and see what might happen.
There were lots of fish that came up behind the boat. Of course, there were. After all, fish seldom turn down a free and immediately available meal. Yellowtails entered the picture and a frisky school of sparkling-colored yellowtails glowed like fluorescent spirits behind the boat. We call it the Yellow Brick Road.
And just like in the movie, there are pots of gold, and Emerald-City at the end of the Yellow Brick Road. Bigger fish started showing up and next thing we knew, we were catching yellowtails up to 24-inches long. This is fishing paydirt. It didn’t take long, and we had all the yellowtails we needed. It was another catch that wound up with smaller fish and bigger fish all mixed together in the fish box.
Our goal of having a same-day-fresh yellowtail dinner had been met. It was still early in the day, but we decided to head home and relax in air-conditioned living rooms, with lots of blackened yellowtail snapper for dinner. What more could we ask for?
After deciding there was nothing more we could ask for — we both said, “Life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.