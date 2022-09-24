Mahi and tuna

Richard, from Key Colony Beach, is one happy fisherman with plenty of soon-to-be same-day-fresh mahi and tuna.

 Photo by C.J. Geotis

My buddy Richard and I met in the morning and headed for the Marathon Hump. We had planned to catch a few big blackfin tunas and then put a few mahi mahi in the boat. When we reached the Hump, I started trolling a route I have established and followed for more than two decades. Boy, that makes me feel old.

Usually, I’ll make at least one pass over my preferred route, before I start catching fish. This morning, however, I reached the beginning point of the route and one of the lines started screeching. Turned out, the first fish we caught was the biggest tuna of the day. What a great way to start a fishing trip.