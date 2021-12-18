I’ve had a fantastic week of Florida Keys fishing. I got out three times, on friends’ boats, from 22 to 36 feet. On Tuesday, Dan and I trolled around in water from 90 feet deep to 240, then run-and-gunned to 650 and out to a little more than 700 feet. We were sure we would be rich with fish, but it turned out, we caught just enough mahi to make us happy.
At the same time, my buddy Mike from Maryland ran out to the Marathon Hump and caught a few blackfin tunas and some larger schoolie mahi. We were able to stay in contact for the larger portion of the day and exchanged information.
Strangely enough, Mike and his friend, Tony, had been out the day before and slammed the mahi mahi. As most of you know, finding birds, especially frigate birds, close to the water’s surface is a sure indication that big fish are directly under them eating smaller bait fish.
More than 20 miles offshore, Mike and Tony found birds in some scattered weeds. In fact, they had as many as four frigates cartwheeling on the surface. Four frigates diving to devour showering ballyhoo and trying to catch flying fish in mid-flight before they duck back into the water is enough to make any enthusiastic fisherperson squeal with anticipation. Trolling around the birds gave them a great catch of mahi.
Early Thursday morning, my buddy and neighbor, another Mike, loaded his 22-foot Sea Pro and headed for an area we like that’s located quite a distance out in Florida Bay. We were targeting mangrove snappers and Mike had an aerator full of live shrimp. “I’ve caught some really nice hogfish drifting shrimp toward the pilings of the Seven-Mile Bridge on the Big Pine side of the big hump at Moser Channel recently,” Mike said. “Wanna give it a try?”
Hogfish sounded great, so we adjusted our plan, motored out of Sisters Creek on the oceanside and ran down to Moser Channel. We were pretty sure we could pull a couple of quick hogfish onto the boat. Unfortunately, with a tide just starting to roll in, we could not raise a bite. Even as the tide picked up and chum flowed freely nothing happened. Except for slimy aggravating catfish invading our location and making a mess of everything.
“Let’s get out of here,” Mike said. “I can’t believe nothing is biting.” We headed out several miles into the bay and anchored in less than 10 feet of water. As the chum did its thing, fish began to hit our live shrimps. We caught a few small snappers including yellowtail and released them safely and calmly back into the water. After a short while, the fishing heated up. I caught my biggest ladyfish ever. Her eyes were the size of silver dollars and she fought like a mini tarpon on very light gear and zoomed away when released.
We released a mess of undersized grouper and snapper, then caught a surprise mutton snapper just one-half inch under legal size. What a beautiful fish. Released and lively, he went back in the water. Maybe we’ll run into him next time. We moved to the ocean side of the bridge and started a chum slick. The tide was rolling in and huge patches of bay grass drifted through the area.
We waited for the larger pads of bay grass then drifted baits back into the well-established chum slick when the water was clear. After releasing a few small yellowtails, we were hit by keepers and put seven in the boat. Tired of fighting with the aggravating grass, we called it a day and headed home.
On Saturday, Dan and I were back on the quest for big fish. With a baitwell full of live pilchards and a solid 15-knot wind, we anchored the boat and put a kite out. We were loosely targeting sailfish and wahoo. But, as in most cases when Dan and I fish together, we’re looking for something big enough to put a challenging tug on the line.
We spent the day kite fishing and dropping heavy lines to the bottom just to keep baits throughout the entire water column. The wind had picked up. Every now and then a big wave would surprise us and really rock the boat. We thought we saw a sail approach one of the baits, but nothing happened. We caught a shark and released him. Then the kingfish bite lit up.
Dan and I don’t smoke fish. It’s not that we don’t like smoked fish and smoked-fish dip, we just don’t have the equipment for smoking. I only like big kingfish nuggets dipped in an egg-and-lemon wash then cooked in a very hot air fryer. Like 425 degrees. But only if the kingfish is cooked the very same day as it was caught. Because of this, Dan and I have decided to release kingfish. And we feel good about it.
I suppose if I really wanted smoked kingfish dip, I could buy some. Or if I’m fishing with someone that smokes fish, I could take a little bit of fresh kingfish home for that night’s dinner, and let the other person keep the rest of the fish for smoking.
We caught three or four kingfish for the day. They were all big and fun to catch and we released them all at the side of the boat. For some reason they seemed like easy releases for such large fish. And that sums up a great week of fishing opportunities, good times spent with friends and fabulous Florida Keys dinners of fresh-caught mahi mahi and yellowtail snappers.
Once again, I’m reminded that life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, Florida Keys Fish Stories, is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.