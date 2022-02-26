One recent morning, I ran out to the reef with hopes of catching yellowtails and ballyhoo. I planned to stay a little shallower than usual for me. The last time I yellowtailed, I anchored in very deep water, got cut off every time by sharks and had a really bad situation when trying to pull the anchor.
I wanted this day to be relaxing, and maybe, catch a few YTs, a bunch of ballyhoo, and get home in time for lunch. No big deal, right? So, off I went. It was another fabulous Florida Keys day. A light chop. Full sunlight with a cooling northwest wind. It felt great to let the sun beat down on exposed skin.
I threw the anchor in 40 feet of water, in an area where there have been some good yellowtail catches. No big old monster YTs, but steady catches of 13- to 15-inch fish. I think these are the perfect size for air frying. But the main reason for fishing in close was to avoid the recent frustrating sharks I had run into in deeper water.
I started a chum line, threw handfuls of oats behind the boat, and carefully drifted small pieces of ballyhoo on a number-4 hook. For those who might not know what that means, I was using tiny little hooks, almost like those a fly-fisherperson would use. I also used very small pieces of ballyhoo. They say, use peanuts to catch elephants. For the past several years, I have adjusted my yellowtail bait to smaller and smaller hooks and bait.
Strangely enough, I have been catching bigger and bigger yellowtails. Up to 27 inches. It seems backward until you get used to it. A 27-inch yellowtail on a number 4 hook sounded like madness until I saw it work a number of times. Sure, I get cut off every now and then, but that happens with every type of hook and bait.
Whenever I catch jumbo-sized yellowtail, I check his belly to see what he, or she’s been eating. I was shocked at the amount of oats they had consumed. That’s when I realized there’s something to this small bait thing. In fact, I’ve been toying with the idea that I’d like to use oats, or oat, as it might be to trick a big YT into getting himself caught. I suppose a naked sabiki rig would work, but even a baby yellowtail would tear that light gear apart.
With that said, I have adjusted my fluorocarbon leaders down to a 12-pound test as well. At this point, had I not seen this work so many times, I would probably not believe it myself. I can remember my initial skepticism. It would probably be fun to try putting a single oat on a hook someday when I know there are big yellowtails behind the boat. Hey, that would make a great fish story, no? We’ll see what happens.
But I digress. I burned through an entire block of chum and caught nothing larger than 10 inches. One good thing about these tiny hooks is the ease to remove them from the corners of these little fishes’ mouths. I pulled the anchor and moved the EP-2 into 60-foot water with lots of structure and fish showing on the fish finder. Sharks inhaled my first three bites. “I am not putting up with sharks today,” I said out loud. I looked behind the boat. The chum slick was brimming with ballyhoo.
“I wanted to catch ballyhoo anyway,” I said, also aloud. Then decided it was time to stop talking to myself. I cleaned up the cockpit, moved all the rods out of the way, and grabbed my Ballyhoop. I never did quite get the whole cast-net-throwing thing, so the Ballyhoop is one of my favorite fishing tools. Not only does it work, but it’s also lots of fun to use. And I don’t even get wet. What more could I ask for?
Before the block of chum was gone, I had all the ballyhoo I wanted. When I got home, I put them in vacuum bags of six hooks each and stored them in the bait freezer. All in all, it was a very comfortable and enjoyable day on the water.
With time to kill, I decided to replace the electric horn on the EP-2. It’s so seldom I use it, that the other day, I pushed the button just to check it out. No horn. I grabbed an electric meter, planning to start tracing wires. The way the horn was installed, I had access to the wires coming directly out of the horn. I figured if I have voltage there, it’s gotta be the horn that’s gone bad and not somewhere in the wiring itself.
I took hold off the horn and jiggled it to better get at the wires. Rust fell onto the gunnel from the bell of the horn. Lots of rust. The outer case of the horn looked fine. I jiggled it a little more and it fell apart in my hands. Unbelievable, another reminder of the dreadful saltwater environment our boats and fishing equipment live in. At first, I thought this was surely the worst case of rust destruction I’ve ever seen. (I know, don’t call me Shirley.)
Then I remembered a friend who told me one of his motors died on him and he had to come home on one engine. Then he showed me his starboard fuel/water separator. I guess I came in second in the World’s worst rusty thing ever seen on a boat contest. But it’s all part of the boating and fishing experience. I made a quick inspection of the EP-2 and sprayed, or greased, anything in need of lubrication or corrosion protection.
I bought the EP-2, brand new, early in 1995. I’ve had it for 28 years, and she still looks good and runs great on its third outboard engine. I guess a little maintenance and grease is worth the effort. And it goes without saying, life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, Florida Keys Fish Stories, is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.