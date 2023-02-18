This column originally appeared in the Oct. 20, 2013, edition of the Keys Citizen.
I love to fish for big fish. And, I love to catch big fish. Actually, I love everything there is about big fish, and I love being in deep water. There’s something intoxicating about the ominous dark-blue water and the obvious gargantuan weight and mass of the seas rolling by. I also like being far enough offshore that I don’t feel crushed by everyday stress and frenzy. Usually, there are relatively fewer other boaters around, and those who are seem very happy keeping to themselves more than fisherpersons closer to shore.
So, it was with much enthusiasm and excitement that I headed offshore the other morning. I was targeting big fish, maybe even just one big fish. Now, I have been known to pray when I go fishing and this morning was no different. I prayed, “Please let me catch a big fish.” Pretty pathetic huh? But that’s what I did.
My buddy, and I left the dock and headed for blue water. “Let’s run out to the Marathon Hump before we put lines in the water.” I said. Recent fish reports made it sound like the mahi may have ventured back into Florida Keys waters. These same reports were saying that the mahi were way offshore, at least 20 miles or more. I was desperate to catch a big fish and fully committed to do whatever needed to be done and go wherever I needed to go.
We got within two miles of the Hump and set our first spread of trolling baits in the water. We started with two rigged ballyhoos and two black-and-red tuna feathers. Before long, we boated the first blackfin tuna. He hit the black-and-red feather. We were quickly approaching the Hump and there was not a bird to be seen. As most of you know, the fish are usually under the birds, and there are typically big flocks of birds prowling the oxygen-rich swirling water created by the underwater seamounts that make up the world-famous Marathon Hump.
We picked up a little speed and set the feathers way back behind the boat. I used my fishing-line counter and let the feathers drift back 250 feet before locking the reels. There were still no birds so we began trolling along the boundaries of the Hump. The upwelling caused by the current bumping into the Hump and rising to the surface actually makes a frothy looking line in the ocean indicating the areas where the fish should be congregating.
Sure enough, one of the lines was hit and monofilament line began screaming from the reel. The fish did not come to the surface so I assumed it was a tuna. I waited before slowing the boat hoping to attract a double hookup, but it wasn’t happening. I slowed the boat to an idle, still in gear, and after several minutes the hooked fish finally showed himself in the gin-clear waters.
Surprisingly, we had hooked, and were about to boat, our first mahi mahi of the day. We let the fish drift behind the boat about 20 feet and kept a close look to see if any other mahi were attracted to the commotion created by the hapless fish. The school of fired-up mahi we were hoping would join our hooked fish never materialized. We boated the fish and got right back on the troll. “Fresh sushi and sautéed mahi for dinner tonight,” I exclaimed. “What could be better?”
Fifteen minutes passed and line started evaporating from the left outrigger line. “Fish on! fish on!” This time the fish almost immediately splashed on the surface. “Another mahi,” I yelled. As the doomed fish settled into his ill-fated escape plan, I felt his head shaking back and forth. “I’m not sure this is not another tuna,” I exclaimed. The fish came within sight and sure enough, it was another tuna. Now, the more experienced anglers are wondering, what is going on here? The mahi should have broken the surface; the tuna should have stayed submerged. At least, that’s the way it’s supposed to go. By now, we were back on the troll and another line got hit. “Fish on, fish on.” A splash far behind the boat confirmed the catch. “I did not see him except for the splash,” I told my buddy; he was already starting to reel the fish toward the boat. As the fish reached the boat, we were surprised, once again, to see a tuna, where a mahi should have been.
Almost as if it were rehearsed, the next fish was a mahi that did not break the surface. “The world is backwards,” I mused. “The tuna are coming to the surface and the mahi are staying deep, how strange.” We repeated this drill several more times. The mahi stayed deep while the tuna came to the surface. Go figure.
A huge brown shadow rocketed toward the boat and inhaled one of the captured tuna. Line peeled off the reel with the high-pitched scream that every offshore fisherperson dreams of. This shark had no intentions of slowing down. I turned the boat and started angling toward the hooked-up, and still running behemoth. Unlike big boats I’ve been on, my 23-foot outboard boat is not a good candidate for “backing down” on fish.
I pushed the drag lever on my Shimano TLD 25 all the way down. Line kept peeling from the reel. This was a very big fish. Finally, we reached that semi-standoff condition that allows the angler to slowly retrieve line and start moving the fish toward the boat. The hefty 6-foot standup rod went back in the rod holder and nearly doubled over under the relentless pressure. This was one big, big fish.
We decided to fight the fish in hopes of getting a clear look, and photograph. Hey, everybody likes a big shark encounter, right?
Thirty minutes passed. Each time the shark took the line from one side of the boat to the other, it actually turned the boat, and turned the boat rather quickly. He, or she, as the case might be, was almost close enough to the boat for us to get our first look at him. Suddenly, the line popped and the stressed fishing rod popped up straight.
The shark was gone. The fishing line was cut as if by a razor blade. And then it hit me, I should have prayed for a big-edible fish, instead of just a big fish. I will have to keep that in mind the next time I challenge the elements in search of the elusive big fish.
And, to all my friends and readers, let it be known, “Life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.”
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.