I have found that fishing success comes down to two variables: skill or luck. Typically veteran fishermen consistently catch the most and biggest fish, however there are times when their skills are trumped by the luck of a new angler! On days when an inexperienced fisherman brings in a great catch, experienced anglers rationalize this occasion as simply “beginner’s luck,” thus allowing them to maintain their fishing reputation by minimizing the new fisherman’s success to nothing more than chance.
My latest brush with “beginner’s luck” occurred during an offshore fishing trip with a young couple who were celebrating their wedding with a COVID-delayed honeymoon in the Keys. Tony, the husband, an avid Lake Michigan freshwater fisherman couldn’t wait to finally experience the thrill of saltwater fishing. His wife, Diana, on the other hand, had limited fishing experience, but happily agreed to “give it a try.”
The morning started off a little slow as I wandered about an immense ocean trying to locate birds working above mahi. Unfortunately it seemed every time we found birds they would magically disappear, only to reappear way off on the horizon. This cat-and-mouse game eventually resulted in a lone reel protesting the retreat of a hooked-up schoolie mahi, allowing Tony to finally reel in his first saltwater fish.
The fishing remained very challenging, but eventually I spotted a straggling weed line trying to form. I decided to troll along the clean edge in hope of finding some fish and it didn’t take long before the outrigger popped out and Diana had her opportunity to reel in a mahi. She eventually coaxed her fish close enough to the boat so I could gaff the fish. When I tossed him onto the deck, he went completely crazy and chased us around the boat. It would turn out her mahi would actually be the biggest fish of the day!
The mahi remained scattered, which meant our half-day offshore trip only resulted in three mahi in the box. However, my new saltwater fishermen were thrilled to catch these beautiful fish and were really looking forward to dining on some fresh Florida Keys mahi!
At the dock they mentioned they would also like to try some back-country fishing, so a few days later we headed out into the shallows so Diana and Tony could experience the thrill of sight casting for game fish and predators. The tides were perfect and it didn’t take long before a big ‘cuda inhaled Tony’s lure. The powerful fish immediately rocketed 6 feet into the air and as soon as it splashed back into the water it took off for the mangroves. Tony was able to coax the fish away from the tortuous roots and after a heated give-and-take battle the fish was finally boated for a quick photo before being successfully released.
Once the tide changed I decided to change tactics to allow them to catch a variety of Keys fish and it didn’t take long before they were reeling in lane snappers, blue runners, porgy, jack crevalle and even a really nice yellow-tailed jack. A feisty black-tip shark finally capped off the fishing adventure with a spinning spectacular aerial display!
Tony was busy taking photos and videos of all the different types of fish they caught, while Diana kept reeling in fish non-stop. As a result Diana actually caught the most fish. Her success led her to confess she was surprised by how much she actually enjoyed fishing even though she had developed a sizable blister on her hand from reeling in all of her fish!
Capt. Pete Peterson welcomes comments and suggestions sent to petersonventures@aol.com.