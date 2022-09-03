ping pong balls

Sometimes, columnist C.J. Geotis thinks he’ll give up fishing for ping pong. Then he wakes up from that crazy nightmare.

 Photo provided by C.J. Geotis

This column originally appeared in the Keys Citizen on Jan. 27, 2013.

It was the best of times; it was the worst of times. How can that be? Have you ever had times like that? I had a few days like that just this month.