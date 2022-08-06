This column originally appeared in the Keys Citizen on Dec. 2, 2012.

Most of my fishing pictures are beautiful to look at. The sun is shining; the ocean paints a wonderful blue-sparkling background. My fishing buddy, or fishing buddies, are smiling and standing at the rail with bent rods in our hands and florescent lit-up denizens of the deep are splashing and skyrocketing in the background like gymnastic Christmas-time sugarplum fairies dancing in our heads. And this is how it goes with almost every photo and every fishing buddy; except for members of the “Rough water is OK with me” club.