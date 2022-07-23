Mahi

After a tough day of rough water in a very small boat, columnist C.J. Geotis hoists a couple of nice mahi mahi that made it all worthwhile.

 Photo provided by C.J. Geotis

This column originally appeared in the Keys Citizen on Dec. 2, 2012.

Most of my fishing pictures are beautiful to look at. The sun is shining; the ocean paints a wonderful blue-sparkling background. My fishing buddy, or fishing buddies, are smiling and standing at the rail with bent rods in our hands and florescent lit-up denizens of the deep are splashing and skyrocketing in the background like gymnastic Christmas-time sugarplum fairies dancing in our heads. And this is how it goes with almost every photo and every fishing buddy; except for members of the “Rough water is OK with me” club.