wahoo

Sometimes, wahoo hit lures with monofilament leaders instead of wire leaders. It’s not impossible to land them, but it is much more nerve-racking.

 Photo provided by C.J. Geotis

This column originally appeared in the Keys Citizen on Feb. 24.

Does lightning really strike twice? I think so, and I’ll tell you why. My buddy Dan Connell and I have a passion for wahoo. It is very apparent that we share this addiction to wahoo every time he and I are together, and the conversation quickly turns to, “Remember that wahoo we caught in 235 feet?” or, “Remember the day we landed that big wahoo on 30-pound monofilament line?”

