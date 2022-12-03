It’s almost Christmas and I thought a Christmas wish list is in order. Maybe one of these items would work for your fisherperson’s Christmas gift-giving list. I’ve got a few things that I consider prized possessions and feel very comfortable suggesting them.

A perennial favorite is an Iland Lure, or two. My favorite colors are black-and-red and white-and-blue. I usually rig my black-and-reds with wire and blue-and-whites with mono leaders. Most of the time the black-and-reds are run deep on the downrigger. So far, this year, the blue-and-whites are way ahead of any color when it comes to catching mahi mahi. Of course, everyone has his, or her, favorite colors. But blue-and white has been very good for me lately.