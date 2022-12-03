Dan Connell, of Key Colony Beach took, from left, Anderson Wilcox, 13, Sophia Clark, 16, and Annie Wilcox, 9, from Michigan, on a holiday fishing trip with their parents offshore of Marathon. This photo will become a lifetime memory. ‘The kids haven’t stopped talking about the trip for three days,’ said Dan. ‘They saw sharks, turtles and a monster barracuda.’
Columnist C.J. Geotis finds another use for outriggers on the EP-2. Merry Christmas everybody.
Dan Connell, of Key Colony Beach took, from left, Anderson Wilcox, 13, Sophia Clark, 16, and Annie Wilcox, 9, from Michigan, on a holiday fishing trip with their parents offshore of Marathon. This photo will become a lifetime memory. ‘The kids haven’t stopped talking about the trip for three days,’ said Dan. ‘They saw sharks, turtles and a monster barracuda.’
It’s almost Christmas and I thought a Christmas wish list is in order. Maybe one of these items would work for your fisherperson’s Christmas gift-giving list. I’ve got a few things that I consider prized possessions and feel very comfortable suggesting them.
A perennial favorite is an Iland Lure, or two. My favorite colors are black-and-red and white-and-blue. I usually rig my black-and-reds with wire and blue-and-whites with mono leaders. Most of the time the black-and-reds are run deep on the downrigger. So far, this year, the blue-and-whites are way ahead of any color when it comes to catching mahi mahi. Of course, everyone has his, or her, favorite colors. But blue-and white has been very good for me lately.
I’ve always had a desire for excellent fishing pliers. The only problem … some of the top-name brands are very pricey; it’s easy to break $400. With hundreds of plier choices, you can actually pick up a decent pair of pliers for around $35. Almost a year ago, with a gift certificate smoldering in my pocket, I bought a pair of Gerber Magniplier Saltwater Fishing Pliers for just under a hundred dollars, I expected a lot from these pliers, and I still smile every time I use them.
If you, or a fishing loved one, use live or frozen ballyhoo the BallyHoop is an excellent alternative to cast nets. They take a little, very little, getting used to, then you can catch ballyhoo without even getting wet. You can learn more about them on Youtube or their own website. I was never any good at throwing cast nets, so this was a perfect solution to a long-term problem for me. Just like a cast net, the BallyHoop will pay for itself in a short time, plus it’s a ball to use.
My Chef’s Choice model 120 knife sharpener is the best sharpener I’ve ever used. It has three stages of sharpness. The final stage is why I fell in love with this sharpener. It’s a diamond stropping and polishing disk that puts a razon-sharp edge on your knife. Several friends have purchased these after using mine to try it out on their own knives. They loved the way their knives cut paper and in most cases were sharp enough to cut curves in the paper.
I watched a YouTube video where a guy cut through a tomato he set on the counter and without touching the tomato, sliced his way right through that tomato. I could not believe it. So, I tried it and sure enough without touching the tomato I carefully cut right through, and removed the top quarter of the tomato with my favorite chef’s knife. Many is the time I let somebody use my filet knife at the cleaning table and be totally impressed with the sharpness and fantastic looking filets.
I like to share information about products I really love. These are all things that I bought for myself and use regularly year-round. After I thought about it for a while, these purchases all came about when I had gift certificates from Christmas, birthdays, or in cases where Loretta saw me drooling over something on YouTube, or on a TV commercial.
So, with all that said, my bottom line on the whole Christmas gift thing is ... gift certificates are great gifts. Any fisherperson knows, she or he has particular needs for a certain type of fishing, diving, or boating. My wife has pretty much given up on buying fishing equipment or boating accessories for me. But a gift certificate gives me the opportunity to purchase exactly what is on my wish list. Everybody’s happy. I have packed a pound or two of pea rock in a gift-wrapped box and put the gift certificate in it for Loretta’s Christmas list.
This way she’s surprised when she opens the box and then gets to shop for exactly what she wants. And when she gets the gift is likely to say, “Oh honey, it’s just what I wanted.” Smile!
At the same time, your angling friend or loved one can be gifted a lifetime memory. How’s that, you might ask? My buddy, Dan, had visiting friends and their children in town. Of course, he took the whole lot out fishing. Even though the unrelenting sharks put a big dent in their success, the kids thought their 12-inch yellowtail snappers were the biggest fish in the world. Sometimes I have to remind myself that most people never catch a yellowtail snapper or get to see a prowling wahoo sneaking up on a hooked fish being reeled to the boat. Seeing a lit-up wahoo, with shiny silver tiger stripes is a vision they’ll never forget. It was one of the highlights of the day.
Every now and then, as I’m looking through my fishing photos and I run across an extraordinary photo, with smiling kids, or families, holding up a prize catch. I’ll put it in a cool frame and send it to them. Lifetime memories and lifetime photos on the wall make terrific gifts and could not be more personal.
Christmas is coming. I hope everyone has a great holiday. True, there’s a more important meaning to Christmas, but it is wonderful to give — or receive a meaningful gift also.
Good luck on the water and good luck with your Christmas shopping. And life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
