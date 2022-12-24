This column originally appeared in the Jan. 27, 2013, edition of the Keys Citizen.
My dad, God rest his soul, used to say, “Desperate people do desperate things.” That’s what happened to me this week. I was desperate to go fishing. Why? Lots of reasons ... none of them good. The wind had been blowing. The Gulfstream was 35 miles offshore. I’ve had lots of work to do. There’s been very little current. The list goes on ad-infinitum.
I became desperate. The marine forecast called for calm seas with scattered showers for the early morning, deteriorating towards the afternoon. I ran out to the nearest Dion’s and bought some squid, frozen shrimp and two fried chicken breasts.
I came back to the house and put some gear together, dressed in my fishing clothes and headed to the boat. I stood on the seawall and looked skyward. Dark clouds and snappy winds were swirling all around me. Streams of ripples danced across the surface of the canals and erased the reflections of neighboring houses, the sky, and the stands of mangrove trees surrounding my house.
What’s up with this? I thought. As desperate as I was to get out on the water, these conditions just did not “float my boat” as the expression goes. I put everything away, including the fried chicken, went back to work and hoped for better weather to come some day soon.
Around 1 p.m. I stepped onto the porch. The sky was a light-blue cloudless canvas. The reflections in the canal detailed every branch and leaf of the neighboring trees, and I remembered that I was desperate to go fishing.
I rushed into the house, changed back into fishing clothes, pulled the frozen bait from the freezer, stocked a small drink cooler with Diet Coke and bottled water and rushed to the seawall and the awaiting EP2 (my boat’s name, short for Extravagant Promises II). In less than twenty minutes the boat was loaded, lowered into the water and the motor humming away at idle.
I knew I did not have much time to fish, I still had scheduled things to do, but I was desperate, so I dropped the motor into reverse and backed out into the canal. I navigated the no-wake zones with high anticipation and passed the outer marker from Sister’s Creek. Out into the open water I went. “Woo hoo,” I cried as I throttled up and headed for a never-fail yellowtail location just this side of Sombrero Light.
As I approached my first waypoint I spied the first interloper. Who is this guy that’s fishing my secret spot? I wondered. I stewed about it for a moment and then thought, “Oh well, live and let live.” I powered up and ran the short distance to my next secret spot. There I found interloper No. 2. An angler had his boat anchored in 45 feet of water directly on my second waypoint.
I sat idling in the aqua-blue water. The weather was perfect. No clouds in my vicinity, no wind and calm seas. “Now what C.J.?” I said aloud. As I cruised from my first waypoint to the second, I had kept my eyes on the depth finder and had seen several likely looking areas of distinct structure and increased fish reflections. I motored away from the pesky interlopers and started a concentrated search for indications of fish activity. I was looking for fish among the structure close to the bottom. These are indications that identify the location of yellowtail snappers.
Around 56 feet of water, I passed over an area with bumps and peaks displayed on the depth finder. Blue and red splotches and upside-down cones were also displayed among the bottom structures. This is what I had been looking for. I was well within sight of the two interlopers and within a quarter mile of my original destination.
I deployed a box of frozen chum as I maneuvered the boat to exactly where I wanted to be and cast several handfuls of dry oats into the water. With the anchor set, I could see there was a slight, yet steady current. Lately, I have found that a combination of squid and shrimp neatly placed on a small hook, or a Cy’s Fly (I call this “bacon and eggs”) has worked really well for me on the reef.
It didn’t take long and yellowtail came into the chum slick. I couldn’t see them, but I was catching and keeping the occasional fish. All I needed was enough for dinner and I had an appointment for early evening. I try to avoid fishing with a time limit. I’m out there to have fun and relax in most cases. But today, I was desperate, and even if I had to rush, I was still happy just to be on the water. Plus, I had yellowtails in the box.
Suddenly, the line started evaporating from my reel. I closed the bail and before even turning the handle, the drag started screeching that sound I love to hear. Something big had inhaled my bait. It felt heavy and muscular. I was not sure what it might be. It made several big tugs and then the drag screeched again. I thought maybe a shark had eaten whatever was on the end of my line.
I thumbed the reel while raising the rod tip and reeling down to retrieve some line. The big fish fought against the drag, but kept coming my way. Adrenaline was coursing through my body. I love this stuff. As the first flash of color appeared, I knew it was not a shark, or any predator for that matter. When he rolled on his side close to the boat, I saw a gorgeous mutton snapper reluctantly heading my way.
He came to the boat and went into the fish box. I pulled the anchor, ran back to the dock, rinsed the boat, flushed the motor, fileted the fish, took a shower, dressed and made my 5:30 appointment.
Later that evening, Loretta and I ate same-day sautéed mutton snapper with a broiler-crisped cheese-and-mayo coating and fresh corn on the cob. Although I was no longer desperate for fishing I knew this would not last long. And once again, I realized that life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.