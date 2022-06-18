This column originally appeared in The Key West Citizen on Dec. 2, 2012.
One of the big lessons in fishing that I attempt to impart to friends and readers is, as most of you know already, “Don’t leave fish to find fish.” I have said this at least a thousand times to a thousand people. And one of the biggest violators of this suggestion is me. There, I’ve admitted it, “My name is C.J. and I’m a fish-leaver-to-find-bigger-fisher.” Oh, the shame of it all. Perhaps I can get help from FLA, Fish-Leavers Anonymous.
One of the people most likely to remind me of my own rule is my friend, and accomplished recreational fisherperson, Dan Connell. Dan and I met because of my writing. I remember the first time, as we started motoring away from an area that was giving up fish, Dan looked at me and said, “I read somewhere that you should never leave fish to find fish.” “You mean other than in my book?” I asked in earnest. “No, it was in your book,” was his smirking reply.
It’s not easy to stay in the same place sometimes. Even if I’m catching fish, I sometimes wonder, “Are there bigger fish just a few miles to the east? Or the west? Or deeper?” People who know me know that I don’t like to keep a whole lot of fish. I usually catch just enough for Loretta and me to have a nice same-day fish dinner and enough to give a little bit to friends. In fact, it’s very seldom that I push to catch the limit. I’m a recreational fisherman and I don’t like the taste of frozen fish, even though I have a vacuum sealer, my wife and I both think there is a distinct flavor and texture to fish that we eat the same day they were caught.
When Dan and I passed the outer marker at Sister’s Creek around 7:45 one morning last week, we had a game plan. We were going to get to the reef and put a full spread of trolling baits out. Then, we planned to troll out to 250 feet and see what happens. If nothing exciting was going on at 250, we planned to run out to our favorite area in 550 feet of water and see what we could find there. Dan and I are both drawn to deep water. I don’t know why, but we are. We would have been very happy to reach 250 feet, troll around for a little while, catch a few schoolie dolphins and then run offshore to big-blue water.
Right around 230 feet, the black and red Iland Lure on the downrigger got hit…big time. Line peeled off the double-wide International 30. We slowed the boat and hit the autopilot button. Dan started clearing lines and I grabbed the rod. Immediately, we became super-excited. The fish never broke the water and after a sizzling first run, started swimming toward the boat. “Wahoo!” we both screamed. And we were right.
He put up a good fight, but not good enough. We gaffed the first fish of the day and popped him into the fish box. We covered him up with ice, sprayed the cockpit down and turned the boat to bring us back to same spot where we just caught that fish. We passed the exact spot, and another line went off. This time, we landed a big blackfin tuna. We were still in 230 feet. We trolled close to a mile to the east, turned around, passed the “hot spot,” and hooked up again. Another wahoo. Bigger and meaner, much meaner.
I’ve said many times, that I swear wahoo in the cockpit will look directly at me and then try to get to me. Wahoo are the only fish that I have ever seen do this. I read an article one time that said wahoo were the cause of more cockpit fish bites than any other game fish; and I believe it. I said to Dan, “Watch this wahoo follow my finger. As I passed my finger by the fish’s head, his eye actually turned in the direction I was moving my finger. Two things then happened at the same time: 1) I thought to myself, this is a stupid idea to have my hand this close to an angry wahoo, and 2) the fish snapped at me and sliced my finger open. Blood started dripping from my hand onto the cockpit deck. Dan looked at me with concern on his face. “Why don’t you grab the wheel and I’ll get the lines back out. I don’t want you to hurt your hand any worse, and I can do it faster,” Dan offered. What a nice guy. Hey, the EP2 is a manly type of boat after all.
We trolled back and forth from 225 feet to 265 feet. Always within one mile of the “Zone.” We caught two more wahoo and lost one right at the side of the boat. We caught a total of five blackfin tuna, two bonitas, a barracuda and had two hits that we were sure were wahoo, but never saw the fish before they spit the hook. It was not quite 1 o’clock. Woo hoo, wahoo. We had hoped to make it an early day, and since we had mucho fish to clean and only two people to clean it, and wash the boat, we called it a day and ran back to the dock.
It was only then that I looked closely at my GPS. The “breadcrumb” tracking system had recorded our every move that day. I showed it to Dan, and the two of us were beaming from ear to ear. We did not leave fish to find fish. We stayed in the “Zone for more than three hours. We never moved away from the productive area. We were rewarded with a monster catch of wahoo and tuna. We entered Sister’s Creek with our chins up, chests out and the wahoo flag flying on an outrigger. We stuck to the rules, and we were rewarded handsomely.
When we got back to the house, we broke out the reciprocating saw and steaked-out three wahoo just like we knew what we were doing. And even though every now and then I put too much pressure on my hand and restart the bleeding, life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.