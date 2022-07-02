After 14 years of writing Fish Stories columns in the Key West Citizen and Free Press, I’ve finally chased my dream and written my first full-length fiction novel; a fast-paced thriller and action story, called “Double-Edged Sword.”
Although not primarily a book about fishing, it’s chockfull of Florida Keys fishing, boating, sunsets, colorful and, in most cases, lovable Keys characters, nasty mainland criminals, twists and turns, and surprises.
“Double-Edged Sword” begins when Jack Brewer, a recovering alcoholic in a quirky Florida Keys town, tries to help a newcomer to sobriety. But a murderous criminal kingpin with a facial tic, earning him the nickname Twitch, from the newcomer’s past turns his world inside out, threatening Jack’s very life and budding relationship with Lindsey Goodway, a vivacious blonde with feathers in her hair.
Guns, crashes, boat chases and Twitch’s evil doings rattle Jack to the bone while he fights to protect Lindsey and maintain his sanity — and sobriety.
I’ve provided a sample of the first pages of the book below. You will know immediately if this book is something you are interested in reading. Longer samples and information are available at http://www.writercj.com and http://www.Amazon.com.
I hope you enjoy!
‘DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD’
CHAPTER 1
“You Jackabee?”
“I’m Jack B, yeah. Can I help you?” Key still in hand, I turned from the front door of the Alcoholics Anonymous room in Paradise Key. It was my night to put the room back in order and lock up after the meeting. Two men stepped out of the darkness into the glow of the not-so-bright light fixture above the door. I assumed they wanted information about the meetings.
“Your boy owes us money,” the shorter one, wearing dress shoes with no socks, said. “And we want it now!”
The men closed in. The hair on my arms bristled. “My boy? I don’t have a boy.”
“Yeah, you do,” the second man said. He had one of those twitches that cocked his head involuntarily to the side. “Johnny. He says you’re responsible for him, so his debt is your debt.” Glaring at me, he took two steps closer. I took one step back. He moved quickly, looking impatient. Very impatient.
“Johnny is not my boy.” My eyes narrowed; my teeth clenched. “And I am not responsible for him.”
The guy with the twitch lashed out with his right hand, smacking me on the side of the jaw. I hadn’t been caught so off-guard since I was thirteen, when a tough Irish kid called Sully knocked me off my Stingray bicycle with a single sucker punch. That was twenty years ago. I saw stars then, and I saw stars now.
My instincts screamed fight until Shorty lifted the front of his shirt just enough to reveal the butt of a handgun in his waistband. I held my hands up and leaned back. “I’m just his A.A. sponsor.” I tasted blood. “I’ve got nothing to do with this.”
“You owe us money and we want it fast. You got that?” Shorty jabbed his finger in my chest. “We’ll be back in two days.”
“Yeah, maybe your alky friends will chip in.” The guy with the twitch laughed then spit on my Birkenstocks. “Good luck with that.” Both men turned and swaggered away.
“Siri, call Randy Brightman.”
Sheriff Randy Brightman and I are friends and fishing buddies. I was racing toward his house.
“What’s up Jack? Kinda late for you to be calling.”
“I just got attacked by two guys in front of the AA room.”
“They still there?”
I almost ran a stop sign and slammed on the brakes. “No. I’m on my way to your house.”
“What are they driving?”
“I never saw it.”
“What did they look like?”
“I’m in your driveway.”
Brightman rushed out to meet me. I’ve been to his home many times, but never this late and never with blood on my shirt—with a battered face.
“Come in the house, tell me what happened.”
Speaking rapidly through surges of adrenaline, I told Brightman the whole story. His wife, Coco was athletic, not-quite-thirty, and she pranced into the kitchen. Her shiny, nearly-to-the-waist black hair rose with each step, then fell perfectly back in place. Her eyes sprang wide; she gasped.
I looked down. There was more blood than I thought. She grabbed a kitchen towel, wet it, and held it against my face while Brightman talked in police shorthand to his dispatcher.
“Your lip is split pretty good,” she said. “Let’s get some ice on it.”
“Sorry to bust in like this.”
“Cop’s wife, remember?”
“How could I forget?”
She laughed.
Coco and I are good friends that often found ourselves left alone at the Paradise Fish House, or Wings and Fritters, when Brightman was called to an emergency. She always jumped on the opportunity to casually ask, “So. Is there a new woman in your life?”
My invariable answer, “Haven’t found the right one yet.”
Brightman came back to the kitchen. “We’re doing everything we can. But without a description on the vehicle, I doubt we’ll find them.” He pointed at me. “He need stitches?”
“Ice should do it,” Coco replied. “It looks worse than it is.” She took my shirt and gave me another to put on. “You guys do what you gotta do. Keep that iced ‘til the bleeding stops. I’m going to bed.” She kissed me on my room-temperature cheek. I hoped she didn’t think of me as pitiful.
And life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.