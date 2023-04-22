My fishing buddy Dan and I took a mutual friend’s daughter out fishing last week. Lizzy is a vibrant, upbeat 20-something young woman. Her family has a home in Illinois and one in Key Colony Beach. I’ve already fished several times with Lizzy’s dad, Tim. He and I hit it off immediately.
I wondered if Lizzy shared the same passion for the ocean and fishing as her dad. The instant I met Lizzy as she boarded Dan’s boat, I knew she was a fishing fool, my favorite type of people. It turned out that she had fished several times in the Keys, always targeting snappers and reef fish.
Her already exuberant excitement grew as Dan and I explained that today we were hunting for one big fish. “Count me in!” she said. “You guys just let me know what I should do, and I’ll try to stay out of your way.”
Dan pushed up the throttles, and we powered through Vaca Cut out to open water. We slowed down as we passed over the reef, raised the outriggers, deployed four trolling lines, and headed south. The weather and water conditions could not have been better. Nearly calm wind and seas made it easy to arrange the spread of artificial lures and medium-size ballyhoos on beaded-chain rigs.
The plan was to troll from the deep end of the reef out to around 250 feet of water. We hoped we might run across a wahoo or mahi mahi as they patrolled for baitfish that may be congregated around or on the reef.
Lizzy watched closely as we tended lines and adjusted the spread of lures. I asked her if she wanted to learn how everything works. She jumped at the offer and started asking questions. “OK then,” I said. “Pull that line in and clear the weeds off of it.” By the time we hit the 250-foot mark, Lizzy could work the rods, reels, outriggers, and was having a ball, and never lost her infectious smile.
We run-and-gunned for a while, found and spent time on several weedlines and flotsam. So far, no luck, however. The incredible weather held up for us all day. We were well past the 600-foot line in nearly dead-calm water. “I thought I saw something floating in the water,” Dan said. He turned the boat and headed east. As we approached the area where he thought he had seen something, we spotted a piece of bamboo around 4 feet long, semi-submerged in the crystalline Atlantic Ocean.
We made a close pass and saw some small tripletails and bar jacks, but no mahi mahi. We ran by the bamboo three times from different directions and at different speeds. No hits. We threw chunks of cut bait into the water. Bar jacks attacked the pieces of bait, but no mahi. We drifted off the bamboo, and quietly idled back to it. We all felt that there must be some bigger fish around here. We spotted a tiny mahi splashing on the other side of the bamboo. Our blood pressures and excitement levels flew off the charts.
“Look!” Lizzy yelled. “There’s a huge green thing in the water.”
Dan and I looked and sure enough, a monster mahi mahi was cruising about 20 to 30 feet under the surface. He looked more like a glowing green apparition than a fish. A big apparition. Lizzy was already throwing bait at him. I cast a live pilchard and he turned toward it. He came a little closer and we could see the ghostly green glow and shape of his bulbous head. He shot toward my pilchard, my heart was racing, he mouthed the pilchard at high speed, cut it in half and raced away.
The boat was in total panic mode. There he is again, Lizzy yelled. I hooked another pilchard on my Penn 6500 spinning rig. This is the rod I use for yellowtailing, and for pitching bait to schoolie mahis. I had just put a 40-pound fluorocarbon leader with a 6/0 circle hook on it the day before fishing. It is spooled with 15-pound monofilament.
I hooked up another live pilchard, cast it high and far, and watched it splash as it hit the surface. Line evaporated from the open-bailed spinning reel. It ran off the reel faster than I have ever seen. I closed the bail after a short count, lifted the rod tip and waited for the circle hook to do its thing. I saw the fish jump. He was huge, and already very far away, maybe a hundred yards. The line tightened, and the rod bent from tip to reel seat. The drag moaned under the pressure.
The fish dragged me halfway around the boat twice. I had to pass the rod around the outrigger lines and rods stored in holders.
Dan maneuvered the boat, Lizzy moved things out of the way, cleared lines and kept the cockpit neat and clear.
The fish swam deeper, pulling against the drag every inch until he disappeared into the dark. After working him back up, he jumped and ran away from the boat, turned perpendicular to the current, raised his impressive dorsal fin and felt like a 100-pound concrete slab. This was a very smart fish; he probably went to an Ivy League school. (Sorry, couldn’t help myself).
This was the toughest and longest fish fight I have had in a long time. Several times I thought he might break off. He jumped more than any mahi mahi I’ve ever caught. He dove deep three times and did complete somersaults twice. We were in awe of this fish.
Forty-five minutes later, the battle was over. It took three adult human beings, a 36-foot boat and 900 horsepower of fine-tuned outboard engines to get him onboard.
Before going home, we put Lizzy on five schoolie dolphins, including her first mahi. She had never seen fishing like this in her life. We told her 99.44 % of the people on the Earth will probably never get to do this. The three of us expressed our gratitude to have a day like this and totally agreed that life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys, and that we will share this lifetime memory forever.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.