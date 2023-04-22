My fishing buddy Dan and I took a mutual friend’s daughter out fishing last week. Lizzy is a vibrant, upbeat 20-something young woman. Her family has a home in Illinois and one in Key Colony Beach. I’ve already fished several times with Lizzy’s dad, Tim. He and I hit it off immediately.

I wondered if Lizzy shared the same passion for the ocean and fishing as her dad. The instant I met Lizzy as she boarded Dan’s boat, I knew she was a fishing fool, my favorite type of people. It turned out that she had fished several times in the Keys, always targeting snappers and reef fish.