Dans waterspout

This waterspout in dead-calm seas, popped up out of nowhere and posed for Dan Connell of Key Colony Beach.

 Photo by Dan Connell

My buddy Dan and I headed for another fishing adventure in the open waters of the fabulous Florida Keys. Neither of us can think of anything we would rather be doing.

The Gulf Stream was more than 60 miles offshore, so we planned to troll the deep side of the reef for a while and then head offshore looking for signs of birds, floating debris, weedlines, or any indication that we were in close proximity of mahi mahi.