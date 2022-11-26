Bill and Elroy

My two favorite seniors, Bill, left, and Elroy, in their Sunday finery. They’ve both passed away and I miss them daily.

 Photo provided by C.J. Geotis

This column originally appeared in the June 2, 2013, edition of the Keys Citizen.

People think that fishing is easy. It’s not. And why? Because the fish don’t really want to get caught and/or come on the boat, that’s why. I don’t believe they consciously think of it that way. I think they feel the resistance of the fishhook and the fishing line and immediately go into fight or flight mode. When all is said and done, the net result is, the fish don’t make it easy to catch them and get them into the fish box. Hey, here’s a terrific chance to use my favorite word — anthropomorphic — giving human qualities to non-human entities. I do that a lot with fish.