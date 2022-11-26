This column originally appeared in the June 2, 2013, edition of the Keys Citizen.
People think that fishing is easy. It’s not. And why? Because the fish don’t really want to get caught and/or come on the boat, that’s why. I don’t believe they consciously think of it that way. I think they feel the resistance of the fishhook and the fishing line and immediately go into fight or flight mode. When all is said and done, the net result is, the fish don’t make it easy to catch them and get them into the fish box. Hey, here’s a terrific chance to use my favorite word — anthropomorphic — giving human qualities to non-human entities. I do that a lot with fish.
I was just talking to a friend about this very thing. He carried it a bit further and we told stories about fish that were brought aboard a boat and then fought their way off the boat, or at least tried to fight their way off the boat. On a recent trip, I grabbed a legal-size yellowtail and as I opened the top to the fish cooler, he wiggled out of my hand and landed in the outboard engine well. Then, as you have probably already guessed, he flopped around until he jumped right back into the ocean. How embarrassing.
I hate to say it, but this has happened to me more than several times. My buddies, Bill and Elroy put a big bull mahi in the cockpit fish box of Elroy’s 25-foot Wellcraft. The mighty mahi thrashed about so badly that he knocked the fish box cover off its hinges, jumped out of the box and started thrashing around in the center of the cockpit. This fish was so determined to scale the gunwale and escape back into the ocean, he scared the three of us so badly we ran into the cuddy cabin and closed the door. Not very manly, but until you’ve been tail-whacked in the groin by a fuming-mad 50-pound fish, you will never understand just how serious the three of us were about protecting ourselves. We manhandled the frenetic fish back into the fish box and sat on the hinge-less cover to keep him from escaping again.
Getting back to the original idea of fish not cooperating with anglers, I had a rather trying day attempting to catch enough yellowtail snappers to make a nice dinner. I was fishing alone, anchored in my most consistent yellowtail spot, in around 30 feet of water. The current was almost non-existent, and the bite was slow. I started thinking, what could I possibly be doing wrong here? Then, using my sales management technique of asking — not what am I doing wrong … rather, what do I normally do right? — I thought back to a day of fishing with my New York snowbird friend Richard “Digital Rich,” and it came to me.
Richard and I were fishing for yellowtail snappers and the bite was a little slow. Richard called out, “When all else fails, “bacon and eggs ‘em.” What? I watched as Richard deftly prepared small fresh squid strips and then, cut some fresh shrimp into neat little chunks. He threaded the squid to cover most of the hook and then “tipped” it with a well secured piece of shrimp. He cast the bait back into the chum slick and almost immediately hooked a nice keeper snapper. We caught mangrove snapper and yellowtail snapper with bacon and eggs. Go figure.
So, I prepared several squid strips and dug around the bottom of the bait box to find some shrimp. I skewered the combination concoction onto the hook and let it drift into the chum slick. Wham. And there it was, bacon and eggs worked again. Normally, I sprinkle oats into the chum slick. Normally, I only use the freshest of shrimp. I had neither of those onboard this day. But the bacon and eggs worked, anyway.
I’ve been talking a lot lately about, the more you fish, the more you catch. This is a perfect example. The day I first saw Ritchie using bacon and eggs for snapper, we were anchored by the Seven-Mile Bridge. We were bacon and egging snapper anchored right next to a boat full of folks from Michigan who could not catch a fish to save their lives. It was comical watching their faces as we caught and culled snapper after snapper while their frustration grew. We started bantering between boats as fisherpersons are wont to do sometimes. “Hey, what are you guys using for bait over there?” they ask in complete earnest. “Bacon and eggs,” we replied in complete falsehood. The folks in the boat next to us had no shirts or sunscreen on and they were turning strange shades of crimson. Despite our warnings about the Florida Keys sun, they continued to fish and jump in an out of the boat. This was another thing we unsuccessfully cautioned them about. Ritchie and I reached our limit of snapper, wished our visitors a wonderful stay in Paradise and moved on.
I have had many conversations with other angling friends as to why the bacon and eggs routine works. Some say it doesn’t work; none of whom have ever tried it. Some say the scent of the shrimp is what really does it. Others say the fact that the squid will stay on the hook longer creates more bites. And, after personally thinking about it quite a bit, I don’t really care. It works. I’ve seen it work. I have no intentions of questioning it.
They say “contempt prior to investigation” is one of the big stumbling blocks in life. Perhaps the next time you are having a less-than-stellar day fishing for snappers you’ll think about the bacon and eggs trick and try it. Then again, maybe you won’t.
And either way, you will have to agree, life is good in the Florida Keys, life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.