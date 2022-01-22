This column was originally published in The Key West Citizen on Jan. 15, 2012.
I was sitting in my boat at the 7-Mile Marina one morning waiting for some business friends I was planning to take for a boat ride. I did not know it, but Capt. Dan and Spider Branch were watching me from the observation deck at Salty’s Waterfront Grill, wondering why I was sitting there all alone. It turns out they thought I was going fishing and could find nobody to go with me. They started thinking that maybe one of them should come over and offer to fish with me. I suppose you could call that “pity fishing.” Spider told me later, the conversation included lots of discussion as to whether I even had any friends.
The people I was planning to meet wound up missing a connection in Miami and we rescheduled for later in the day. Spider and Dan both felt sorry for me and the next morning approached me to find out what I was doing there looking so pitiful and pathetic. I explained the situation and after they discussed it among themselves, the said they would remove the title, pitiful and pathetic. It made me think of comments I have heard from passengers on my boat when we pass someone fishing or driving a boat by him or herself. It usually goes, “You would think a guy with a big boat like that would have beautiful women on board all the time,” or “Why is that gorgeous girl running her own boat all alone?”
Well, perhaps there is no underlying personality flaw, desperate flight from a jilted lover, escape from law enforcement or millions of dollars in stolen money or drugs hidden in the forward berth. Perhaps, even, there is no inherent pitiful- or pathetic-gene keeping him or her from making and maintaining friends. Perhaps, he or she is happy being alone on the water. Could that be the answer? Not a very sexy or intriguing answer, but more than likely it’s the answer all the same. And, I started thinking about fishing trips that I take by myself.
I like fishing alone. I like fishing with friends. Sometimes I travel up or down the Keys to fish with friends who live outside the Marathon area and sometimes they travel here to fish with me. Sometimes, it just works out that I fish alone, and why not? I have my own boat and all the necessary equipment, knowledge and experience. Often, I have an unexpected opportunity to make a quick run out to my favorite fishing grounds when none of my friends are available, and I take it.
Fishing alone is fun. Fishing alone is not necessarily easy, however. Most people know that my favorite catch is wahoo. In fact, I have a 5-foot fiberglass-wahoo mount on my living room wall that my wife purchased from Brown’s Taxidermy as a Christmas gift. This mount is so realistic that every time I come in the front door, my pulse picks up a few notches.
Wahoo are typically caught on deep-running, high-speed lures with heavy lead “cigar” weights attached to long (up to 20 foot) leaders. The idea is that when the wahoo is brought close to the boat, the captain maintains the direction of the boat, the mate, with well-gloved hands, reaches down, grabs the leader at the weight and hand-lines the fish to the boat where it can be gaffed by a third person, commonly referred to as the gaff-man. Obviously, this plan must be significantly altered when fishing alone.
Here’s how it goes. I rig a large ballyhoo behind my favorite black-and-red Iland Lure. I use a wire leader with a black swivel. Since the swivel will not fit through the rod tip I rig a 7-foot leader. I have to be sure I can reach the fish with the gaff while still holding the fishing rod. Since I fish alone regularly, I saved up my rolled coins and installed an autopilot on my boat. Instead of using a difficult-to-handle cigar weight with a 20-foot leader, I always run my wahoo baits on a traditional downrigger. Mine is a Penn Fathom Master 600. This is a manual downrigger I have used for 12 years and it still performs flawlessly.
Because I use a downrigger, I can feed my 7-foot steel leader plus 20 feet of monofilament line from the fishing reel into the water then secure it with a release clip. I let 60 feet of cable out of the downrigger and lock the cable in place. When I catch a fish, the release clip pops, I quickly reel the cable in and have a nice clear area to fight the fish. More importantly, I can reel the fish to within seven feet of the rod tip. Remember, the whole goal is to get this fish within gaffing distance.
Here’s the part I love. While the autopilot keeps the idling boat tracking straight, I reel the feisty wahoo to the boat. When the swivel reaches the rod tip, I transfer the rod to my left hand and take the gaff in my right hand. I stretch my left hand, and the rod, toward the front of the boat (I have to be on the starboard side of the boat — or right side for the landlubbers) to do this, and when the fish comes within striking distance I gaff him with my right hand, set the fishing rod in the nearest rod holder, and scoop the extremely unhappy, razor-toothed behemoth into the boat with both hands. Voila. Not so easy, but lots of fun.
Still alone on the boat — the next challenge is to take the photo. One handedly holding a heavy fish on a rocking and rolling boat while keeping the iPhone camera pointed correctly, then pushing the tiny-little button at the precise moment is tremendously difficult at best, but it is part of the excitement and challenge of fishing alone. And … no … it does not make me pitiful or pathetic. It does remind me, however, that life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.