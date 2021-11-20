My buddy Dan and I caught a nice wahoo not too long ago and I had an extra piece in the freezer. Most of you who know me, know I don’t usually freeze fish. I try to catch just enough fish so that my wife and I can eat what we call same day fish. That’s anything I bring home, filet or cut into steaks, and eat the same day. Sometimes, after a really long fishing day, I might leave it overnight in the fridge and cook it the next day. We’ve become very spoiled by this, but this type of catching and eating fresh fish is exactly why I moved to the Florida Keys in the first place.
This is not to say, I’ll once in a while have more fish than Loretta and I care to eat within 24 hours. So, to keep from wasting any of it, we’ll give it to friends. Whereas many folks are not as particular about eating same-day fish, we can pack some nice pieces of fish into vacuum-sealed bags, freeze them and then deliver them to friends at our, and their, leisure. This is a good thing for all involved.
I was talking about recipes when a buddy and I agreed that simple is usually better. I normally eat fresh tuna raw. Loretta prefers her fish cooked. So, I’ve gotten in the habit of sauteing big chunks of tuna and serving them with pasta. The beautiful part of this whole thing is, I can sauté Loretta’s fish until it cooks to her liking, then throw my portion into a separate section of the hot pan for 10 to 20 seconds on each side, slide the two portions of fish onto beds of angel hair pasta and ladle red pasta sauce on top.
This also works out great if I “burn” butter to a dark-golden brown, sauté the tuna to our two levels of doneness, season the whole thing with garlic, grated parmesan cheese, salt/pepper to taste and pour it over pasta. Did I mention garlic? It only takes two pans and I mix it up with different pastas. I happen to like Rotini, Ziti and of course Angel Hair. And if I make a big bunch of it, I’ll freeze some in plastic containers to heat up in the microwave.
Another favorite of mine is to make a vegetable salad with cut-at-an-angle slices of cooked tuna to lay on top of the veggies. This way, Loretta’s fish is exactly how she likes it, and mine is perfectly done to my taste as well. This is an impressive looking and tasting meal and will impress the heck out of your guests.
Getting back to my recently caught wahoo. I had a conversation with my friend, Dewey, who told me that wahoo, in a marinade of Italian salad dressing mixed with honey, makes a fabulous looking, and tasting, piece of fish when cooked on the grill.
I had to try it. And he was right. I let it marinate for a little more than an hour in the fridge then let it warm to near room temperature before cooking it. To stay true to his recipe, I used only his two ingredients, Paul Newman Zesty Italian, and honey. I probably used a little more honey than he does.
It looked and tasted 5-Star. After grilling, and being careful not to overcook the fish, I was extremely happy with the results, and there’s very little cleanup needed. The next day, I had the little piece of leftover cooked wahoo for lunch. I heated it in a skillet, basted it with a little Italian dressing and honey and poured the pan drippings right on top of the plated fish. Another delicious meal to share with my wife or friends.
My weekend fishing trip blew out at the last minute, so I’m looking forward to getting back on the water soon. There have been lots of great snapper fishing reports lately. This gives me an opportunity to catch and prepare some same-day yellowtail or mangrove snapper. Then again, maybe I will be tempted to head out into deeper waters and look for my favorite catch — the wily, wicked, wahoo. It doesn’t really matter because I live in the middle of world-class fishing grounds, just like I planned it, and life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, Florida Keys Fish Stories, is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.