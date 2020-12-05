I can tell when it’s dolphin season in the Florida Keys. My phone starts to ring with friends from out-of-town and out-of-state calling to arrange visits. I’ve long ago stopped wondering if they are coming to see me or to do some Keys fishing.
“Hey C.J., I’m thinking about coming down to see you this weekend,” Capt. Billy from Orlando, one of my oldest fishing buddies says over the phone.
“That’s great Billy, because the boat’s not running right now and it will be nice to have some company,” I lie just to bust his chops.
“Oh, well maybe we should wait — and then we could fish while I’m down there too,” he stutters his way through his response.
“I’m only teasing Billy.”
“So how about next weekend then?”
And so it will go until next October or so. My buddy Jeff, also from Orlando should be calling any day now. Jeff and I did our graduate programs together and have been friends ever since. We only see each other once a year, and sometimes we skip a year. But, when Jeff is here, we have a terrific time, and never miss going to the seafood buffet at Whale Harbor. Strangely enough, whenever Jeff is here, the dolphin fishing is great, and he loads up a cooler-full of mahi mahi filets to bring home. He has been here with his dad, with another friend from school, and with girlfriends on a couple of occasions (different girls each time). Jeff has no shortage of stories to tell about our classes together, and/or his girlfriends. It’s always fun to catch up on who he’s dating, who’s in, and who’s out.
My buddy, Barry, used to live just down the canal from me. He and his wife divorced, they sold the condo and moved, separately, up to Brevard County. Barry and I went yellowtail fishing one day and I took him to one of my secret — no GPS allowed — yellowtail spots. We absolutely hammered the snapper there. We caught our limit of YTs and the smallest one was 18 inches. There is not a time when he and I talk, and reference is not made to that day, and the fact that those were the biggest yellowtails Barry has ever caught. I miss having him around and hope to see him again this summer. Another friend of mine, who has moved to Key West, made up a kind of three-some when Barry lived here, and his visits give us an excellent excuse to get together at Latitudes Restaurant.
My buddy John, from Orlando usually comes down around this time of year, but he has been having some really tough times lately. John sells commercial real-estate and was recently laid off given the crappy national economy we’re all facing. But John is part of a group that includes Billy and Elroy, from Orlando. The plan is to get them all together to make the trip down here.
My daughter, Laura, and grandson, Matthew, will be here too. It seems like the weather doesn’t really cooperate when they’re here and we wind up fishing protected water. Matthew helped to make one of my fishing trips with him the most comical of my life. He and his cousin, Jacob, jibber-jabbered, teased each other, fought, competed, kept touching each other, and in general wore a grandfather out in six hours flat. It was a great time; we caught some fish, drove the boat to Frostie’s for lunch, and got pictures of the three of us together in the newspaper. Very cool. Laura and Matthew live in Massachusetts, so it is a real treat for them, and me, when they come to the Keys. They say it’s like living inside the Discovery Channel.
Loretta’s grandson, Andrew, is a regular visitor, or should I say, was a regular visitor. When Loretta and I moved to the Keys and got married, Andrew was around 13 years old. He developed into a consistent visitor and become a good fishing buddy. He went from not touching the bait or the fish, to being a respectable and independent fisherman. Andrew started his own family at an early age and now, at 20 has a son of his own, and another on the way. He is a terrific father and will probably do an excellent job of raising his own children. His new role as a parent, however, has kept him from having time to visit and fish for the past couple of years. Each time we try to put a trip together; something comes up to keep him from making it down here.
Fishing friends come and go I guess. There are as many reasons as there are fishing buddies, including one guy who stopped visiting me when he moved in with my ex-wife. There’s a situation for you. Another guy, Bob from Marathon, became my regular fishing partner for a while. Bob was a human bulldozer and an absolute fishing fool. He went to New York one day to attend his son’s wedding and right after the ceremony sat down on a sofa and died instantly of a massive heart attack. I was fishing our favorite spot one day shortly after he passed away. A sudden chilly wind started circling in the cockpit of the boat like a dust-devil. It made the strangest whispering sound and almost glowed a silvery/grey. The hair on the back of my neck stood up and I swear, to this day, that it was Bob taking the opportunity to say goodbye.
But these are the things that keep life interesting. I have several friends I consider fishing buddies now, and they are all more than capable hands on the boat. I enjoy having them onboard and look forward to as many years as possible spending time, and fishing, with them. Life is good in the Florida Keys, and I’m grateful to have friends with whom to share it.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, Florida Keys Fish Stories, is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.