For the past month or so, every time I’ve asked a friend, “How the fishing?”, the answer has been, “Funny.” Then they go on to tell me the same things that I have been running into lately. More than once, Dan and I have run between 60 and 80 miles, running and gunning, throwing cut bait at big pads of sargassum weed, and trolling under birds without catching one fish. Funny, huh? Not really!
Even more funny, we never saw a fish. Several times, I came upon floating debris that I thought would be holding mahi mahi. Nothing there. We’ve stopped the boat close to floating objects and thrown cut bait in the water. Small bait fish didn’t even show up. It was like the ocean had turned sterile and died.
It’s not like we were the only ones in this situation. Ship to shore radio chatter has been very low. When we passed by boats close enough to see then clearly, it was always the same thing, shrugged shoulders, and outstretched arms. Back at the docks, most of the display boards were empty, but sometimes a crew member hung a bunch of yellowtail snappers. They looked very out of place hanging 7 feet in the air, in spaces usually reserved for 3- to 6-foot denizens of the deep.
This is no snub on yellowtail snappers, it’s just an indicator of funny fishing. The afternoon was wearing on. Dan and I were disappointed, but not depressed. As is usual for us, we quieted the boat and talked it out. We came up with a plan to deep drift over some of our more productive locations on the deeper side of the reef. We had no live bait onboard, thanks to empty pinfish traps that morning. Now that I think about it, that may have been our first sign that the fishing might just be funny.
We only had about another hour, before we would normally head bad to shore, but we were determined to catch a fish. Any fish. I threw out a quick prayer, “Pleeese, let us catch one fish.” We butterflied a few ballyhoo, and in a lazy current bumped the bottom occasionally to keep our baits as close to the ocean floor as possible.
We made a few drifts and looked at the clock for the first time. Two more drifts and we’ll call it a day, we decided.
Wham, Dan’s line got hit on its first drop to the bottom. “I think the first bump might have been the weight hitting the bottom, but the second was definitely a powerful fish,” Dan said as he played tug of war with an unidentified fighting opponent. He worked that fish like it might be the last fish on earth. For a second, I thought that might be a possibility.
The sturdy fish flashed his colors for the first time. We smiled because there was a slight tinge of rosy reddish. “Mutton for dinner?” I asked.
“I hope so,” Dan answered.
We netted the fish and pulled him onboard. We high-fived like we had just won the world series of fishing. When the fish was safely ensconced in a bed of ice cubes, we rinsed the deck and rods with fresh water, settled in for the rather short ride home and sat with frosty cold sodas in hand.
The glowing pre-sunset lit the ocean waters and burst into fluorescent shades of blue and green. As always, Dan and I commented on how lucky we were to be living our lifetime dreams of living and fishing in the Florida Keys. “Who lives like we do?” I asked no one and everyone. We talked about how we enjoy sharing our good fortune and realized many people might never get a chance to experience this in their lives. Dan told me he had friends from church coming to fish with him in a few days and how excited he was to share his passion with them.
Two days later, Dan’s friend, Henry, and his almost 10-year old daughter, Leeanne, showed up early and boarded Dan’s boat. He trolled a little but decided quickly to change strategy and anchored in a shallow yellowtail spot. With chum drifting behind the boat, a bunch of frisky ballyhoo filled the water. Dan started netting ballyhoo and Leeanne thought it was the coolest thing she’d ever done. Then, they got down to serious business and shifted to yellowtail fishing.
Henry and Leeanne had a ball catching yellowtails and chasing wiggly, slippery ballyhoo. They kept close attention of who was catching the most fish, but it was all good fun. Knowing Dan, I’m sure he had just as much fun playing first mate to his company as they did. Dan told me the biggest thrill of the whole day was when Leeanne got to drive the boat all by herself.
What could be more fun than that? Dan fileted the catch. Henry and Leeanne had same-day fresh yellowtail snapper to take home.
Dan and I are still waiting for the red-hot, predictable, mahi mahi fishing we love so much to kick into high gear, and life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.