This column originally appeared in The Citizen on July 29, 2012.
In the back of my mind, I was wondering if lobster mini-season would have a negative effect on fishing. I have always thought that the throngs of “lobster mobsters” would have the all the fishes of the ocean running for cover and hiding away until the two-day onslaught passed.
My first two years living in the Keys, before I moved to Marathon, were in Islamorada. My wife was sitting on the dock one mini-season opening day, directly on the bay in Lower Matecumbe. She called my cellphone, as I was grudgingly driving the 30 miles to work in Marathon. She told me that she counted 88 boats at one time from her vantage point. Eighty-eight boats may not be much in the overall scheme of the universe, then thought that I have attended lots of boat shows with fewer than 88 boats. As I drove toward Marathon, each time I reached the top of a bridge, I could see wall-to-wall boats. Everybody’s boat except mine.
I have participated in mini-season many times. In fact, three times I participated in the midnight bully netting. I’m glad I did. Both of these events have created lifelong memories, but I don’t really participate anymore. On Wednesday afternoon, opening day, with a surprise break in my workday, I decided to take advantage of some free time and go fishing.
I planned on fishing the reef to catch just enough snapper for dinner. This is usually a simple task. I wondered what effect the mini season crowd might have on my outcome. One good thing … it gave me a built-in excuse if I were unsuccessful. After all, I could blame it on the divers invading my “secret” fishing spots, Right?
By the time I left the dock, it was almost 4 p.m. This time of year, I still had plenty of time to fish and be back at the dock before dark. As I passed the outer marker at Sister’s Creek, I saw fewer boats than I had expected. Later that day, I learned that most lobster hunters had collected their limit and gone home by that time. It looks like a banner year for lobster, with most of my friends telling me the lobsters were plentiful and big. In fact, a friend gave me a couple of tails that immediately became part of my fish and lobster dinner that evening. It doesn’t get much better than that.
My favorite shallow-water snapper spot was ringed with boats and divers. Snorkelers, hookah divers, tank divers and free divers, all with bright red-and-white dive flags displayed, were hunting lobsters and returning to their respective boats with cheers of glee and nets filled with captured lobsters. The atmosphere was festive and friendly. I later heard the first-day crowd was actually quite well-behaved.
A sprinkle of oats, a chum block in the water, and in just minutes, yellowtail snappers (YTs as I like to call them) showed up directly behind the boat. At first, I couldn’t believe this good luck. Then, as I pulled short fish after short fish to the boat for careful releasing, I realized this was not going to do it. I stopped fishing and let the chum work for five or 10 minutes then drifted a small piece of fresh bait back to the still-swarming school of YTs. No luck, the fish were still undersized. So, I pulled anchor and moved to slightly deeper water.
I figured this would not only take me farther away from the majority of divers, but it would also put me in water more conducive to finding bigger YTs. Wrong. This time, I didn’t even get bites from any of my tasty-little friends. Thirty minutes went by, and I moved to 67 feet of water. I was marking fish on the bottom. And after letting chum soak in the water for a while saw fish behind the boat. My goal all along for this trip was to catch just enough fish for Loretta and me to have a decent fish fry. But nothing would bite. I suddenly feared not being able to keep my promise of fresh fish for dinner. Then I remembered; I had the perfect excuse. I could blame it on mini-season. That’s the ticket.
By now, the sun was setting. The light breeze had a cool feel to it for the first time all day. The low angle of the sun took the sting out of the earlier skin-sizzling rays and the ocean calmed to almost dead flat. The change in conditions came quickly and obviously. Just as I turned my face into the wind and enjoyed the refreshing breeze, my line was hit, and hit hard. I was jolted back to reality, closed the bail, reeled the line tight and set the hook. Woo hoo, I was hooked up.
The first keeper-sized YT came aboard. “Welcome aboard, my fine finned friend,” I crooned. “It’s nice to see you.” At 15 inches, this fish more than met my needs. Shortly after that, I was hit again, this time harder. I was surprised I couldn’t see the bright yellow tail of this feisty fish as I fought him closer to the boat. Then I found out why. It was a mangrove snapper, a wide-shouldered bruiser at that. One more YT, and one more mangrove snapper, and I had fresh-fish dinner in the box.
I fired up the EP-2, pulled the anchor and cruised home in calm seas and cooler temperatures. So what does this all mean? Nothing really — it is just fishing after all. From what I hear, the first day of mini-season was a big success. I didn’t need an excuse for not catching dinner. All was well in the world, and life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.