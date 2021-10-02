I was recently offshore fishing and the lack of sea birds and extremely hot sea surface temperature definitely made fishing a challenge. The only birds I did see were flocks of small “song birds” who were obviously heading south for the winter as fast as their little wings could carry them! While they weren’t the type of birds I was looking for, they did serve as a reminder that summer was definitely beginning to slip away.
Eventually one of the silent reels finally started to scream in protest as line quickly disappeared into the ocean. The fish never jumped and started to sound right away so I figured it was a big tuna. After a determined back-and-forth tussle, I finally spotted the outline of a big shark coming up from the depths. I assumed this toothy predator, like the song birds, was also migrating south and was likely pursuing a massive school of very small blackfin tuna we had spotted in the offshore waters.
The recent arrival of the equinox definitely served as confirmation that summer has once again come to an end and it was just a matter of time before we started seeing more and more “winter fish” migrate into our waters.
As the Atlantic Ocean begins to cool down, hoards of mullet school together and start their annual migration toward the lower latitudes. The mullet leave their summertime haunts in the mid-Atlantic region and start to move en masse towards the southern tip of Florida where they eventually move offshore to breed. This migration is a perilous journey as opportunistic gamefish, king mackerel, tuna and sharks will relentlessly pursue these massive schools, fully intent on prematurely ending the mullet’s long swim south.
As a result of the shorter days, the “summer game fish” we normally catch in the Keys will also begin their retreat, allowing these “winter species” to move into our waters and become the intended targets of local fishermen.
Typically the first fall “cold” front strong enough to make its way down to the Keys occurs around mid-October. However, thankfully this past week we received a much-welcomed reprieve from our stifling summertime heat and humidity due to a dramatic dip in the Jet Stream. As these cold fronts continue to push over the Keys with increasing frequency and intensity, bait fish in the Gulf of Mexico will also head south toward the Florida Keys, attracting the attention of schools of spanish and cero mackerel. These sharp-toothed mackerels can readily be caught on light tackle on the gulfside of our islands, as long as you add a trace of wire to your terminal tackle.
The loop currents in the Gulf of Mexico will facilitate a sustained push of cooler water all the way south into the Keys as summer retreats in earnest. These cool waters flow onto the backcountry flats and once again stimulate winter gamefish to move up into clear shallow waters. This will allow sight fishermen the opportunity to once again pursue powerful predators.
The good news is, during the transition from summer to fall, anglers will have the opportunity to catch a wide variety of fish, as even mahi will continue to show up offshore on a strong southeast wind. However, as fall progresses and an occasional “frigid” cold front sweeps over the islands, mahi filets will soon give way to fresh tuna on the grill. King mackerel will also become a primary target for Keys fishermen to pursue, allowing lucky fishermen to fire up their smoker and make some tasty smoked fish dip.
As for me, the autumn equinox means it is time to break out my winter T-shirts so I can tolerate the cool mornings of the season!
Capt. Pete Peterson welcomes comments and suggestions sent to petersonventures@aol.com.