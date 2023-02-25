Big Mutton

Columnist C.J. Geotis, under pressure, caught this spectacular mutter snapper with his fishing buddy Dan Connell of Key Colony Beach.

 Photo provided

My buddy, Dan, and I made a pact that we would not let another week go by without catching a big, quality, fish. Our fishing has been a little lackluster lately. We have no idea why.

On Friday, we headed offshore and did some morning yellowtailing. We stop at one of our reliable waypoints and put out a bag of chum. The weather and fishing conditions were very good. Before long, we caught our first yellowtail, or as we call them, YTs. We had very little current to move our chum and baits. But we kept at it and before too long fell into a little routine of occasional bites.