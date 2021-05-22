Every now and then, I amaze myself with some cheesy segue that even I am ashamed of. And here it comes. This week there was a very interesting news item in The Key West Citizen. It was about a guy, another guy and a woman. It happened at 1:30 a.m. or so. The guy was upset because the woman was at a house, or apartment, with the other guy. So, the guy, pulled a flare gun out of his pocket, or backpack, I’m not really sure which one, he held the flare gun to the other guy’s head and pulled the trigger. The flare gun did not fire. Good news for the other guy, but very upsetting to the guy.
I was intrigued by this story. I wondered, “Why did the flare gun not fire?” Was the flare expired? Was it not properly maintained? Had it gotten wet? Was it loaded improperly? Granted, these are all reasonable questions. But why was I so interested? Why was my alleged mind spinning trying to wrap itself around this story? Then it dawned on me.
I was thinking about boaters and fisherpersons, there’s a surprise, huh? What would happen if the average boater or fisherperson pulled the trigger on his or her flare gun? This is assuming, of course, that the average boater or fisherperson even has a flare gun? Or, if he or she does have one, does he or she know where it is? I can only explain my obsession with this question by quoting Helen Reddy and her famous song, “Angie Baby,” where she says, “It’s so nice when you’re insane … no one asks you to explain.” But, I digress.
A couple of weeks ago, a family met with fatal disaster when their boat capsized in horrific weather off the coast of Marathon. Sadly, one of the occupants, an 80-year-old woman drowned, and the remaining seven were afloat in jellyfish-infested, 6-foot or higher seas, in the dark — for around 20 hours before being spotted, and rescued, by the only angler in the area that day. The story goes on to say that three of the seven in the water did not know how to swim. It further said that not all of them had on a life jacket.
This was a tragedy. It made me think of the level of safety my passengers encounter when on my boat. What if something as drastic as a quick foundering and an accompanying sinking occurred? Would I be prepared to offer my passengers safety equipment and a comfortable alternative to a life-threatening situation? Have I put enough thought and effort into making my vessel safe for me, and others? If I pulled the trigger on my flare gun, would it fire? Would I, and my passengers, be able to reach the life jackets in time? Would they know how to put them on?
The Emergency Management people say, “Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.” Do I do that when it comes to my boating or fishing? Do you? Hmm?
I consider myself a very cautious and safety-minded boater. On the same hand, if a friend or family member asks me if a fishing trip on my boat is safe, I must answer, “No.” I then explain that there are going to be razor-sharp knives and fishhooks, a fish gaff with a point that can pierce thin-gauge steel, and all these things will be moving in, or out of, concert with the roll of the ocean. Not only that, but there may be sudden changes in weather or sea conditions. I don’t say all this just to keep from having to take these people for a boat ride, or to save my rigged ballyhoos for a day when I’m out fishing by myself.
With all this said, I do put considerable time into making my boat safe and comfortable for my friends and family. Recently, (this was written in 2011) someone from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary came to my dock and performed a courtesy safety inspection. This is a great service for all recreational boat owners. This is a free Coast Guard inspection. For recreational boaters, this inspection, is completely free and voluntary. Some people ask me, “Why would you want to go through all that C.J.?”
It’s not that much to go through. If you keep an open mind, the inspection just might alert you to some safety situation that you have overlooked, or not been aware of, on your boat. Who would not want to keep themselves, and their guests, safe and comfortable, right? My boat, the EP2 passed with flying colors. The best part of a successful inspection is the Coast Guard supplied sticker. As silly as it may sounds, inexperienced boaters always breathe a sigh of relief when they spot the current year’s safety inspection sticker on the boat they’re boarding.
So, there you go; a boating tragedy and a silly story, of inappropriate behavior in the wee hours of a Key West morning, brought boating safety to my mind. And, I was reminded, that I am, in fact, a safety-minded boater. I’m sure that when I leave the dock with our grandchildren aboard the EP2 — my wife, Loretta, feels just a little more secure in the fact that the kids are safe, and that their boating adventure will be just that, a boating adventure and not a disaster.
And, to answer the question of the day … I do not have a flare gun aboard the EP2. I do have four handheld day/night flares and they are far from their expiration date. But, while writing this column, I’ve realized that my personal floatation device does not have a strobe light or whistle attached. My promise to myself is that I will purchase these items and secure them to my auto-inflating life vest before the weekend ends. And life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
Author’s note: I purchased a strobe, a whistle and a personal EPIRB that hooks to my life jacket after writing this column. Have fun out there, but be careful. OK?
C.J. Geotis is a lifelong fisherman who followed his dream 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, Florida Keys Fish Stories, is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.