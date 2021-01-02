Do you know that there are people who don’t believe there are really flying fish? And there are people who don’t know that the oceans have tides? And, do you know there are people who have never even seen the ocean? Well, there are. I am so glad that I’m not one of them. Every now and then, when I’m talking to someone about the Florida Keys, it amazes me how little they know about our beautiful paradise. And it’s not necessarily people from Alaska, or some other faraway place. I’m talking about people from Florida. Take a look at the map on your regular TV weather channel. If the map doesn’t show the Keys extending off the bottom of Florida, then perhaps you should scout out another channel.
How many people have I met at the local stores who say, “We’re heading down to the Keys, we’ve never been before?” “Well,” I reply, “You’re already in the Keys. You must mean you’re heading to Key West.” Their reply goes something like, “Yah, whatever,” or should I say Yah, whatevuh.” Several months after I moved to Islamorada, one of my closest friends called and said, “Holy crap! I just looked at the map and you live in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.” My wife Loretta’s dad lived all his life in Iuka, Illinois (population 506) and was afraid we wouldn’t have telephone service available down here. He wondered if any of the locals could speak English. Loretta’s sister read a story about modern-day pirates, and an actress who was killed by drowning and feared her sister would be chopped up in the propeller and spread across the reef. She even implored, “Make sure you don’t give him your PIN numbers.” Now that I think about it, I suppose she might have been more worried about me than the Florida Keys.” Oh well, I digress.
On one of her visits to the Florida Keys before we married, Loretta and I were walking on the dock at the house in Islamorada — and in the very shallow water was a small nurse shark. “Wow, look at that, a real live shark right in the wild.” She exclaimed. My friend and neighbor, Georgie, immediately jumped in the water and grabbed the shark with his bare hands. He carried the wiggling and snapping fish to Loretta for a closer look. She refused the offer to actually touch the fish and he was released back to the bay. “This isn’t Kansas anymore is it?” she asked.
“No, I suppose it isn’t,” was all I could reply. Two weeks later, an octopus moved into the waters just off the dock. He would rise up close to the surface, spread his tentacles, and settle on unsuspecting bait fish and small crustaceans. I did not know it at the time, but his tentacles were webbed and when he spread them, he would actually become a living cast net ensnaring any living organism beneath him in a six- to eight-foot diameter. Patiently, he would move the prey to his mouth, feed peacefully and move onto to the next spot. He was mesmerizing to watch. He stayed with us, within sight of the dock for weeks.
The first time Loretta’s grandson, Andrew, visited, we drove him back to our house from the airport and walked straight down to the dock. It was already dark. We walked the 150 feet to the end of the dock and looked out over the moonlit, sparkling water. It didn’t take long before we threw a fishing line in the open water of Florida Bay. After catching several fish and completely blowing Andrew’s mind, I put a bonita filet that I had in the freezer on a big circle hook with a wire leader and cast it as far into the water as I could. We set the rod in a holder and sat back staring into the twinkling display of stars above us while heat lightning intermittently lit up the mangrove islands on the very edge of the inky-black horizon. Loretta and I told stories about the Keys and the magnificent things that we had seen while Andrew, transfixed, listened intently.
We realized we were hungry and called the Tower of Pizza who quickly sent a delivery man walking down the dock with a scrumptious pepperoni and extra-cheese pizza.
“They bring the pizza to the dock down here?” Andrew skeptically asked. “And Coca-Cola.” Loretta answered. We were sipping on soda and eating pizza when the line started clicking off the reel. I lifted the rod and reel and put it in Andrew’s hands. “What is it?” Andrew asked. “Let him eat a minute and then set the hook,” I answered. Andrew locked the reel and drew back on the heavy rod. Fifty-pound monofilament line peeled off the line with the screeching drag piercing the darkness.
“Oh my gosh,” he screamed, “It’s a shark isn’t it? I can’t believe I’m eating pizza on a dock and catching sharks. And, just this morning I was in Michigan.”
A couple of sharks and one big stingray later we looked at our watches and realized it was 3:30 in the morning. Impressed, is not an adequate word to explain Andrew’s first evening in the Florida Keys. We all walked back to the house and finally fell asleep after reliving every detail — of every bite — and every catch — one more time.
The last time Andrew visited, he was on his honeymoon. That’s right, he’s all grown up now, almost. But he is still in awe of the Florida Keys, and frankly, so am I. I don’t think this place will ever become hum-drum to me. On his last visit, Andrew did something that I’ve never done and hooked a flying fish while we were casting to a school of dolphins. The flying fish ate the bait and was hooked in the mouth. This is something I’ve never seen before. Most people I talk to from out-of-state don’t even believe me when I tell them about flying fish.
“You’re just making that up,” they say, “Fish can’t fly. You’re such a joker.”
But we, of the Florida Keys don’t find that so unbelievable, in fact we don’t find much at all that we consider unbelievable. Because this is the fabulous Florida Keys, the unbelievable is every-day for us. And as always, life is good in the Florida Keys, life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, Florida Keys Fish Stories, is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.