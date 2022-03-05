This column originally appeared in The Key West Citizen on May 6, 2012.
Friends have flown in from out of town. We are fishing Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The biggest concern of their upcoming trip has been the weather. The winds have been blowing so hard, that there have been whitecaps in the toilet bowls in the City of Marathon. But my friends have faith, and they are coming anyway. As a matter of fact, as I write this column they are landing in Key West and heading to Tranquility Bay where they’ll be staying until Tuesday morning.
All this week, I have been watching the marine forecasts like a hawk. For three or four days now, the forecast said the wind would die down and there would be calm seas by Saturday morning. I thought, “How lucky for my company.” They are flying in from Illinois and have more experience fishing freshwater than in fishing the ocean. I really hoped we would have some calm seas. I get concerned with inexperienced anglers on the ocean for their first time.
Anyway, the forecast has changed. The wind is blowing just a little more than I expected, and Saturday looks like it might be a little snarky in the morning. Sunday looks pretty calm, and Monday looks like the best day in the near future. Hey, that’s the way it goes in the recreational fishing world. You take the good with the bad.
On the other hand, this weekend the terrific fishing tournament put on by Big Time Bait and Tackle is scheduled all weekend. The weather forecasts for this tournament could not be better. The tournament is the 2012 Marathon Offshore Bull and Cow Dolphin Tournament. This tournament draws fisherpersons and vessels of all descriptions and sizes. The top prize is won by weighing in the heaviest bull-and-cow dolphins’ combined weights. You weigh your biggest bull and your biggest cow over the course of the tournament and add the two weights together. This is a cool tournament and has been going on here in Marathon for years.
I’ve only fished this tournament one time and wound up in third-place for wahoo — for about 20 minutes — and then several bigger fish came in. Oh well, it was fun anyway. But tomorrow, I will be trying to put some friends on fish. That’s all they really care about. They just want to bend some rods and feel some tugs on the end of the line. Also, we are planning to bring some fresh-caught fish to be prepared at one of the many local restaurants that will “cook your catch,” as it is usually called. I think the Florida Keys is the only place I have ever been where so many restaurants offer this “cook your catch.” And I love doing it.
There is nothing better than sitting at a table with same-day fresh fish being prepared by professional chefs and served to you at a table that you did not have to set, on dishes that you do not have to wash, with a selection of side dishes you didn’t have to prepare, and a cold drink in a glass you didn’t have to clean, all served by friendly waiters and waitresses. Oh, be still my heart, this is Angler’s Heaven. And the best part, for a guy like me, is all I have to do is sit there and tell fish stories with friends. After all, that is what I do best, you know.
I have had several people lately, ask me about the way my downrigger is set up. I don’t know if this is a secret setup or if most anglers do it this way. On small boats, downriggers can be a pain in the patootie. Most of you know, I run a small boat, and I almost always run my downrigger when I’m fishing. I have to say that most of my quality fish (translated … big fish) are caught on the downrigger. Sometimes I think this may be because I always have a nice fresh ballyhoo rigged behind an authentic red and black Iland Lure attached to the downrigger running about 20 to 30 feet deep in the water column.
Way more than half of my lifetime, wahoo have been caught on this downrigger. Along with that, many times near a weed-line, a solid patch of weeds, or a piece of debris, the downrigger will get hit first, and as the captured fish rises to the surface in his struggle to get away, the school he or she was traveling in follows him or her up right into my spread of surface baits. Then, as you probably already know, bedlam breaks out behind the boat and mahi mahi are skyrocketing out of the water, drags are screeching, outriggers are popping, the captain is screaming and everyone on board is having the time of their lives.
I love this stuff. And, I have made my downrigger much easier to use by attaching the release clip to the downrigger cable, then connecting a three-foot section of heavy monofilament line to the clip with a 300-pound test swivel at the end of the mono to which the downrigger ball is connected. I have also replaced the typical downrigger cable with 100-pound mono. Many of my fellow anglers are now replacing the cable with 100- to 200-pound braided line. Maybe I will do that the next time I rebuild the system.
What happens with this system is the heavy lead ball stays in the water when I attach or reattach the fishing line to the downrigger release clip. This keeps the ball from smashing against my transom. It also lets me pull the ball onto the boat by lifting all that weight on 300-pound mono instead of razor-sharp stranded cable. I fish alone quite often, and this system makes it much easier to bring the downrigger ball onto the boat by myself. It is a one-handed (ungloved hand by the way) operation to do this, so I can keep the rod in my other hand making sure there is always pressure on that wily wahoo working to get away with the slightest slack in the line.
So, there you have it. I am fishing in the morning. I am looking forward to spending time with my company. I love my downrigger system. And the Marathon Offshore Bull and Cow Dolphin Tournament is going on. And life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
