The Atlantic Ocean was surprisingly calm Saturday. With all the storms and unpredictable windy conditions, it was a real pleasure to head offshore from Marathon. Dan and I were even more surprised when the sun came out and warmed us up. We had planned to drift some live baits over the reef and areas we’ve logged in the GPS where we’ve caught some nice fish lately.
With just more than a dozen live pinfish in the bait well, we kept an eye out for sparkly, roaming pilchards. We had no luck with that and after a while decided to try to catch ballyhoo. The last few times we were out fishing, we had good luck netting ballyhoo, and figured today would be no different. We threw the anchor and set out a block of chum.
We did not see one ballyhoo in the chum slick. We kept at it. We were certain they would show up. Not! So, we moved into shallower water and put the remainder of the chum out. We saw some yellowtails behind the boat and while waiting for ballyhoo did some yellowtailing. By this time, already late morning, the sun was out strong. The cockpit had heated up and we felt the familiar feeling of gorgeous Florida Keys sunshine on our faces and arms.
It was so comfortable and quiet, we pretty much forgot about our fishing plan and sat in the still boat drifting bait into the dwindling chum supply. A few short yellowtails hit our baits and were released. Then the ballyhoo showed up. We were working off the dregs of the chum and rushed to get a few throws of the cast net before the chum was gone.
With several dozen ‘hoos in the bait well, we got back to work. We set up a drift that would take us over familiar territory. The wind was nearly calm, the current was moving slowly, carrying the boat at a snail’s pace. We were okay with this. The slow pace allowed us to stay on the drift longer than usual before moving into place for the next drift. One of the lines was hit, and the fight was on.
Just as we were preparing to see the first flash of our captured fish, the line was cut. We rerigged and started over. Another line was cut. “Let’s use a short wire leader and see what happens,” Dan suggested.
“Sounds good to me,” I agreed. There’s always a concern that a wire leader might spook the fish. At this point, it was an easy decision between losing every fish to cut mono leaders or being able to boat a fish or two on wire. “Fish or two,” we both said.
Pre-arranged afternoon appointments had already figured into our fishing plan. It was well past lunchtime and we worried we might not have enough time to put some fish in the box. Our targeted species for the day included our always primary species, wahoo, and enough mutton snapper for both of us to make same-day dinners.
Finally, we got a bite and kept the fish on the line. It’s funny how important the first fish of a slow or unsuccessful fishing outing becomes. We were on our best fishing behavior, concentrating 100% on getting this fish into the boat. He put up a struggle. Dan was talking aloud to himself as he maneuvered the fish to the side of the boat. I took my position as “net man” and scooped the great-looking mutton onboard.
We celebrated our success with high fives and photos of our catch. As we headed toward home, the ocean was nearly dead calm. We traveled quickly, washed the boat down, fileted our fish, rinsed the motors and put all the gear away. It was another spectacular fishing day in the Florida Keys. Dan and I never lose our sense of gratitude for living our lives’ dreams in the Florida Keys.
Opening a new topic, I’m a diehard gadget and tools guy. For the past few years, I’ve been buying inexpensive fishing pliers with the idea that if they wear out, I can replace them inexpensively. But I’ve noticed I’m just not satisfied with the quality and resilience of these inexpensive products. For nearly two years, I’ve casually shopped for new, top-quality pliers for the type of fishing I do. I’m basically, a “big fish” guy. People who know me know I’d rather catch one big fish than seven little fish.
Being able to grasp a big hook in a big fish’s mouth and wrestle it out of there is difficult with flimsy pliers, and dangerous. At the same time, I might need to cut a 12-pound fluorocarbon leader when I’m yellowtailing. I’ve noticed the flimsy pliers require me to close the cutter jaws on thin line, and tug to snap the leader. I guess that’s not the end of the world, it’s just not the quality of performance I hope for.
If you haven’t already guessed, my search for the perfect pliers has come to an end. The Gerber Company, www.gerbergear.com, makers of innovative and high-quality knives, tools, and pliers, has a special line of saltwater fishing pliers called Magniplier-Salt.
They’re a very distinctive looking plier with thick aluminum handles that are straight instead of arched. They fit my hand like a glove and give me tons of pressure when needed. They have a trigger-finger hold, called a choil, that lets me make a full fist when grasping heavy hooks and really putting on the pressure. They cut thin mono like a sharp knife through jellyfish. These pliers cost just under a hundred bucks, not inexpensive, but in the low-middle range of fishing-pliers prices.
All in all, it was a great day on the water, fabulous mutton-snapper dinners, and a pair of cool new pliers, and life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.