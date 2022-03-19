I think this column is about not leaving fish to find fish. But it might be about catching yellowtail snappers Florida Keys style. It might be about making sure you take pictures with everyone onboard in them. It could even be about the power of nature compared to man. Or it might, in fact, be about those hats with the side, and back, shades built into them. You know, the ones that look like you see in the desert movies with the French Foreign Legion. I’ve always wanted one of those hats and finally I got one the other day from my buddy, Spider Branch.
Captain Spider does a casting contest on in Marathon where he collects a $5 fee (which goes each week to a good cause or local charity) and kids and adults try to cast a plastic plug into different size rings floating in the water. The highest scores get some really cool prizes and giveaways, and the local charities get the money. What a guy. What a great program. You gotta’ love the Florida Keys. If you get a chance, check it out. (Note: This contest no longer exists.)
Here’s what went down. I fished with friends from Marathon. We fished on their boat, a still-shiny one year old 25-foot Sea Fox center console with twin 150 Yamahas. Nice boat; and well-equipped. We entered one of my secret waypoints into the GPS and headed out to do battle with the elusive and wily finned ones.
The three hundred horses were more than adequate, and we quickly arrived at what we hoped would be the “promised land of snappers.” Before very long yellowtails came up in the chum slick that drifted back from the boat in crystal-clear 35-foot water. I call this, the Yellow Brick Road. Predators must have been present right from the start because the school of yellowtails came and went regularly.
We drifted small pieces of cut squid (smaller than a baby-fingernail) on 12-pound fluorocarbon leaders with #8 Owner hooks. This is very light gear, the hooks are so small and so sharp that when you finish tying the knot, the point of the hook is usually well-imbedded into the fleshy part of your fingertip. Ah, it is tough to be a fisherperson, is not? Not compared to when I was growing up in Boston and we used live sea-worms for bait.
Dad would make the kids reach in the little white seaweed-laden box and pull out a worm or two and if you weren’t careful one of those slimy, wriggly, pincer-headed beasts would catch one of us on the tip of a finger and create a blood-curdling, spine-tingling, screeching, crying crisis which we were sure meant a painful and worse, practically instant death for one of us. But I hold no ill-well for Dad exposing me to such mental and physical cruelty. After all, we were fishing, right?
But, as usual, I digress. We hooked up a yellowtail on the very first bait drift. We began slowly but steadily adding to the fish box. The fish were all between 13 and 14 inches. Well beyond legal, and just big enough for us to keep them. Once in a while a YT (yellowtail) a bit larger would take a bait. We were having fun and collecting a respectable mess of table fare as well. What more could you ask for out of life, right? I’ll tell you what, bigger fish — that’s what you could ask for.
You know my mantra, “Don’t leave fish to find fish.” I pound that into my brain, or alleged brain as the case may be, constantly. But the decision was made to move to deeper water and look for some bigger YTs to finish off our 30-fish limit. Readers of this column already know what happened. No more fish. And worse, after we anchored in an 80-foot spot, the depth-finder portion of the GPS/depth-finder stopped working. The frozen chum block was gone and now we had to decide; how do we fish for yellowtails with no fish-finder to mark the fish? “Why don’t we go back to where the fish are?” We called out in unison. The GPS clearly marked the very spot where we were catching fish, so we headed back there.
Sure enough. With a new block of chum deployed and renewed positive attitudes, we started to catch YTs again. This was wonderful. We promised ourselves that we would never leave fish to find fish again. All three of us knew we would never keep that promise. It’s difficult to resist the lure of big fish. Especially here in the fabulous Florida Keys where every tug on the line could indicate an epic battle of man against beast, or more precisely, man against fish.
But what about my new hat? It seemed to do exactly what it is supposed to do, protect my neck, ears, and face from the blazing hot summer sun. I’m not sure about the look though. And it sometimes reminded me of being inside a tent. I guess I’m just not used to wearing something like this. I’ll give it two more tries before I make any decisions about it. It does look funny in photos. Again, because I’m not used to it, I’m sure.
Which reminds me — I always try to make sure I take good photos on my fishing adventures. These are, after all, photos of life’s little experiences. Photos you will share with friends and family for the rest of your life.
And this made me think. It took us a whole morning to catch two dozen yellowtails. This waterspout looked like it could have sucked up hundreds of fish in a split second as it passed over the shallow reef, reminding me that nature — undoubtedly — is more powerful than man even pretends to be. Watching something like this incredible waterspout really brings the whole thing into perspective.
So, there you have it. We all had a wonderful day on Florida Keys’ waters; and I got to tell a story about my new hat, yellowtailing in the Florida Keys, leaving fish to find fish and the power of nature compared to that of man. I even got to throw in a word or two about Capt. Spider’s casting contest for charity.
And life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife Loretta and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.