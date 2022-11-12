This column originally appeared in the Keys Citizen on May 5, 2013.
I saw the green flash for the first time last night.
There was a get-together for the volunteer “Grunts and Groomers” of the Marathon Garden Club. This was the first time I had seen most of these people without small pieces of yard debris stuck in their hair.
I would have to say, they clean up very well. We were at a friend’s home, directly on the bay. As you would expect, these garden club members had beautiful flowering plants, shrubs, palm trees, and orchids.
They also have an unobstructed view of the sunset. As everyone knows, it has been raining almost continuously this week. A wicked thunder and lightning storm blew through the area just hours before the scheduled celebration of another year working in the garden and goodbyes to the departing snowbirds. Incredibly the sun came out, the western horizon become light azure blue, wispy cirrus clouds replaced the black-bottom thunder boomers and we all marveled at our good luck to be able to see the upcoming sunset on a canvas of uninterrupted saltwater landscape.
As usual in the Florida Keys, the conversation turned to the fabled green flash. Ernest Hemingway’s name was mentioned several times; and there were conversations about how much tequila was required to see the green flash. Several guests reported having seen the green flash. In most cases these people claim to have seen it several, if not many times.
A side conversation broke out, and we discussed the value of image-stabilizing binoculars, and the price paid for them by our friends who have them. I am actually proud to report that one of my friends has a pair. When all was said and done, there was unanimous agreement that we all needed a pair and the price, we determined, was between $1,800 and $5,000. What else would you expect from a group of rabid fisherpersons. One husband (it wasn’t me) even joked to his wife that she should buy him a pair for his next birthday. She agreed, and then explained it should be quid-pro-quo for a vacation with a list of destinations that began to span the globe. But I digress.
The sun was starting to melt into the Gulf of Mexico. I was standing with a group on the ground level.
There was another group on the second-floor sundeck. We joked that the ground-level folks would see the flash before the people on the sundeck; and that we could actually watch the sunset from the ground and then rush up the stairs and see it again. Strange as it may sound to people who have never seen an unobstructed sunset on open water, this is true.
Both groups fell silent as the sun lowered toward the water’s surface. There was not even a breath of wind. The bay was dead flat. Just the very top of a brilliant, gargantuan red sun was peaking above the horizon. Then the sun quickly fell below the horizon and the green flash filled the area formerly filled by the waning glow of the disappearing sun. Everyone on the ground level saw it. “We saw it; we saw it!” we all screamed to the upper-level group. “No, you didn’t,” was their reply. “The sun hasn’t even set yet,” one of the non-believers of the two-sunset phenomenon called out. “Keep your eyes on it,” we answered.
The sun slipped into the greasy-smooth Gulf of Mexico for the second time, but there was no second green flash. The upper-level group still did not believe we saw it. In fact, my wife was on the upper level and even to this day she doesn’t believe I saw it. I’ve lived in the Florida Keys for 13 years and this was the first time I saw it. I thought about life in the Florida Keys. The iconic green flash was the total focus of concentration among an entire group of adult men and women this Thursday evening. I have said many times that living in the Florida Keys creates a stronger connection and deeper appreciation for nature than I see in the residents of other areas of the country.
This is, of course, a completely unscientific opinion. My brother has lived in Colorado for the same amount of time that I’ve lived in the Keys. The last time I visited him, I noticed he has stopped looking at the mountains on trips to the grocery store or out running errands. I’ve also noticed that I stand looking out through the storm door when I’m at the homes of friends in snow country. “Close the door C.J.; you’re going to let the outdoors in,” they call out to me.
Several years ago, I ran a group of Miami lawyers (yes, they were all wearing silk socks) out to a small uninhabited island in the middle of Florida Bay. Approximately six miles from shore a pod of Atlantic spotted dolphins rose to the surface alongside the boat and frolicked in the wake of the boat. “Are those porpoises, just like Flipper?” one of the attorneys asked. I was not prepared for a long conversation about species, genus, dolphins versus porpoises, so I said, yes. Then I asked, “Have you ever seen live dolphins in the wild before?” The attorney with the shiniest wristwatch answered, “Only at Sea World.”
I realized that an incredible moment in the whole continuum of time and space had just flashed through our lives and felt sad that it might have been missed, or perhaps misunderstood is a better term, by this group of visitors to the Florida Keys intent on the business at hand rather than nature at its finest. How many people on Earth get to witness things like this? How many people on earth truly understand the sense of incredible anticipation those of us who live in the Florida Keys feel every time there is a sunset on a quiet ocean, or an unexpected fish-generated wake disturbing the surface waters.
I don’t know about the attorneys from Miami, but every time I see a fish-generated wake, or more scientifically, a Kelvin wake pattern — I think, this might be the day I see my first large-tooth sawfish. I always stop to look, regardless of where I am going, or what I am doing. Giving up 30 seconds of my life to potentially see one of nature’s wonders is a small price to pay. And of course, I truly believe that life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword,” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.