My dad used to tell me, “Don’t start vast projects with half-vast ideas. This week that’s exactly what I did. Unfortunately, my only fun project for the week was to go fishing. I had work deadlines looming in the very near future. But the draw of the ocean was winning in the battle of setting priorities. It wasn’t the first time for me to experience this.
I started thinking about how I could accomplish my work efforts, while still taking some time to wet a line. Perhaps, I could cut my fishing time down to where the work would still get done, I thought, trying to convince myself. And so, I decided I could fish for a while, get back to the house around 11 a.m. and still get everything done.
It’s amazing how fast time goes by, early in the morning, when fisherpersons are preparing to go fishing. Five minutes here, ten minutes there, and next thing you know, your behind schedule half an hour. I should have known I was heading for trouble when I woke up later than usual.
My first argument was with my coffeemaker. Morning fingers fumbled foolishly trying to separate the coffee filter. Of course, the coffee can was empty, and I had to open a new one. Tick tock, tick tock. I needed a good idea to save time.
“I know,” I said out loud. “Why don’t I just run out to the reef and catch enough yellowtails to make one dinner?” This I thought would take the pressure off. And I embellished the idea by thinking all I need for Loretta and me to have a nice dinner of fresh-caught yellowtail, which I call YTs, is one big, 24- or 25-inch, yellowtail.
“Honey, do you know where my new sunblock is?”
“Did you look in the vanity?”
Tick tock, tick tock.
I had forgotten to put the lid down on the coffeemaker, so that process hadn’t even started while I was already running in circles.
“Honey, do you know where my fishing pliers are?”
“Where did you put them last.”
Tick tock, tick tock.
I swigged a cup of coffee, dressed, found then applied sunblock, packed a few snacks and bottles of water, and headed for the boat. I cut back on the amount of rods and reels I usually put onboard, thinking that would save time, and I probably wouldn’t be trolling anyway. Then I decided that maybe I should hope for two smaller, 14- or 15-inch YTs, instead of one monster. That should be easier, and faster to accomplish.
I loaded the EP-2 and kissed my wife goodbye as the boat lift was doing its thing. I was already way behind schedule. And I was surprised...because? I had packets of note pads printed up a while ago that have “C.J.’s Fishing Checklist written on the top and remind me of the grocery-list of items I need for my fishing journeys. I ran through the list, calling out each item to my wife.
I didn’t know at the time, that I called out “chum basket” but was in a such a hurry I blew right over it. I shifted into reverse and the EP-2 freed itself from the lift. I got that feeling that something was wrong. Sure enough, in my alleged mind, I heard, chum basket.
“Honey, would you run and get my chum basket, please.”
“Where is it?”
“In the storage room.”
Tick tock, tick tock.
The boat had drifted a little and I had to reposition so Loretta could hand me the chum basket.
“I had to look in two places,” she said, “before I found it.”
Finally, I was on the way to open water.
I anchored in deep water. I had gone back to the one-big-fish idea. I had burned almost the whole first block of chum when line evaporated from the reel, I closed the bail, and the drag made a sweet screech. “One big YT,” I yelled “That’s all I need.” In a split second from hooking up, Mr. Shark shredded my fluorocarbon leader and stole my fish. “Unfair Competition,” I yelled. “Protest!” I wished I had the red flag to hoist.
Into shallower water I went. I anchored on one of my reliable YT waypoints. I would be very happy with two 14-inch YTs right now.
Tick tock, tick tock.
Undersized YTs started hitting my bait. I carefully released several of them. Each one was a little larger than the last. I stopped drifting bait in the water; and kept shaking the chum and pitching oats. I was hoping to build up some larger fish in the chum slick. Ballyhoo, filefish, remoras swarmed my chum.
I watched them as they snuck up until actually touching the chum bag, then scooted away with most, if not all, of the larger chunks. I was having more fun just watching them than I’d had all day.
A 10-inch YT took a bait, then an 11-inch, then a 12. Twelve inches is the minimum legal size. I don’t keep them that size. It’s very seldom I keep YTs under 14 or 15 inches. So, I knew my half-vast idea was in the toilet, pulled the anchor and went home.
Oh well. I live in the Florida Keys and can fish anytime I want to. Back at the house, EP-2 on the lift, all it took was a quick rinse to clean the boat and flush the motor.
“Well, fish for dinner?” Loretta asked.
“No.” I hung my head. “How about homemade Nachos Grande?”
“Sounds good to me.” I love this woman.
And life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, Florida Keys Fish Stories, is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.