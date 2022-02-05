This has been a very strange year for mahi mahi fishing. Mahi season started out with a bang; big mahi were being caught from Key West to Key Largo. Fifty- and 60-pound mahi were roaming in deep water and those anglers running out to the Wall were returning with fish boxes full of gold and green.
Then, schools of marauding mahi started showing up just off the reef in color changes and current edges anywhere from 125 to 350 feet deep. And, it never let up. September, October, November, we were catching mahi. Some weeks were better than others; but, in general, if you put the time in, you would find them.
In fact, yellowtailers were often shocked when all of a sudden mahi ripped through their chum lines, ate their yellowtail baits and started dancing behind their boats. This is always great fun. VHF radios came alive with excited captains complaining that they couldn’t catch a snapper because the mahi mahi were swarming the baits before the snappers could get to them. Only in the Florida Keys can you have such problems.
So, in the middle of January, which is the middle of winter for those of you who live in the Florida Keys and may have forgotten about winter, I headed offshore for a day of fishing and was targeting mahi mahi. I called my friends up north to tell them what I was doing and they thought I was teasing them, and I suppose I was. They couldn’t believe mahi mahi were still foraging in the waters of the Florida Keys while they sat indoors, their boats stored in heated buildings or under heavy canvas protection.
My buddy, Dan Connell, and I came out of Vaca Cut and headed offshore. We had decided to set a spread of trolling lines before even crossing over the reef; we had heard mahi mahi and wahoo were being caught where the water makes a quick drop from 90 to 130 feet deep. We crossed the reef with a full spread of trolled baits. We were excited about the prospects of hooking up right away. Our eyes gleamed with visions of mahi mahi pirouetting behind the boat and pulling line off the reels with that wonderful screeching sound that all anglers love. But, that did not happen. “What’s up with that?” I asked Dan. “Maybe the fish didn’t get the memo,” he chided. “Now what should we do?”
We continued to work the edge of the reef and out to 200 feet. The water was clear, there was a little scattered weed and we were right on a current break. Bingo, bango! Line started peeling from one of the reels. “Yeah, yeah, yeah, now we’re having fun I screeched.” The first fish of the day was a respectable-sized blackfin tuna. “Sushi in the box,” we yelled to each other. The plan is going to work out after all, we thought to ourselves. We continued to work that area for another hour. Nothing happened.
Dan and I looked at each other. “What should we do Dan?” I asked. “Should we go deeper, or head back closer to the reef?” Dan’s smile said it all. He pointed toward open water, pulled up the Marathon Hump waypoint on the GPS, and hit the throttle. We are both big water guys; big fish guys. We knew this even before we left the dock. So, unsurprised, we powered up and ran out to the Hump.
We did our “trolling with black-and-red-feathers thing” that we both love to do so much. Soon we had six football-size tuna on board and covered with icy saltwater. There was some great tuna eating in our immediate future and we were feeling pretty good about ourselves by this time. We decided to troll along the edge of the Hump and then headed north to chase down a flock of birds. We caught a couple more tunas and headed back toward home.
Before long, we spotted something floating in the water. From a distance we could see that it was big. In fact, we wondered if it might be a very small boat. Still trolling a full spread of lures and baits, we made our way closer to the object. Finally, we could see that it was a sea buoy. “I’ve never seen that buoy out here before,” we both agreed. Then, we realized that it was moving with the current. This was very strange to say the least. As we made our first pass, Dan threw a handful of cut ballyhoo pieces near the buoy. One of the outrigger lines popped and a small mahi jumped in the air and spit the hook out.
We pulled all the lines and idled back to the buoy. We threw several hands full of cut bait to the buoy as we approached it again. Mahi mahi were stacked up under the buoy. We had pitch baits already set up on spinning rods and I cast one close to the buoy just beyond the fish. Instantly, line evaporated from the spool. “We’ll keep this one in the water to attract the others,” I suggested. Just then the fish jumped out of the water and we saw that a big fish had taken my bait and was now struggling to stay as far away from the boat as possible.
“He’s big,” Dan said. “Let’s not mess with this fish; let’s just bring him onboard.” The fish fought valiantly but we won the battle and he wound up in the fish box. We pulled four more mahi mahi from that buoy and then the bite died. You would have sworn those fish got lockjaw. We were very happy with what we had and started the trek back to Dan’s house.
We found out later that the buoy had broken free from its mooring in the Dry Tortugas National Park. Kayla Nimmo, Biological Technician for the Park, said in an email that buoys do break free once in awhile. This buoy was one of the perimeter markers letting boaters know they were entering the park. By now, that buoy could be just about anywhere; maybe even just offshore from my Uncle Jimmy’s house in Boston. I graciously thanked Kayla for the park’s contribution to my fishing success. She laughed and wished me good luck fishing. And, if I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 108 times, life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.