fishing buddies

Not what we hoped for, but a great day of fishing and friendship. Dan, Mike, and Frank show off their catches after a difficult day on the water.

 Photo by C.J. Geotis

I’ve been looking forward to a certain fishing trip for a long time. It involved putting four friends, including me, together from all the way up and down the east and west coasts. Of America! To make matters more difficult, two of them are snowbirds and have two places of residence. We’ve all fished the Keys’ waters many times, sometimes all at the same time, just never all in the same boat. We call it, “fishing together on different boats.”

This is actually a very cool way of doing it. We stay in contact by two-way radios and cellphones. It allows us to cover three times the area as we would in one boat. Sometimes, we all come close enough together to stop in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean and visit with each other. One advantage of this, is being able to shoot photos of us in our respective boats. Getting a photo of your whole boat and crew is nearly impossible, but these photos are sure to be some of our favorite fishing photos.