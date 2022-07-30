I’ve been looking forward to a certain fishing trip for a long time. It involved putting four friends, including me, together from all the way up and down the east and west coasts. Of America! To make matters more difficult, two of them are snowbirds and have two places of residence. We’ve all fished the Keys’ waters many times, sometimes all at the same time, just never all in the same boat. We call it, “fishing together on different boats.”
This is actually a very cool way of doing it. We stay in contact by two-way radios and cellphones. It allows us to cover three times the area as we would in one boat. Sometimes, we all come close enough together to stop in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean and visit with each other. One advantage of this, is being able to shoot photos of us in our respective boats. Getting a photo of your whole boat and crew is nearly impossible, but these photos are sure to be some of our favorite fishing photos.
The plan was to fish the Marathon Hump, with a live well filled with frisky pilchards. Our goal was to catch a blackfin tuna weighing more than 30 pounds. I love big, delicious blackfins.
Decision No. 1: Whose boat? Four guys on my 23-foot boat going to the Hump is a little crowded. Frank, from the west coast of Florida, has a similar boat that he keeps over there. Mike, from Maryland, with a home here in Marathon, has a 26-footer. We’re getting closer. And my buddy Dan, from Key Colony and Utah, has a fabulous 36-foot Invincible stored on a lift in Key Colony. Decision made. Dan’s boat.
Dan had things to do in Utah, Mike was fighting weather in Maryland. Frank had conflicting work schedules to deal with. Flight schedules were delayed or cancelled. Weather problems were keeping high winds and big seas in the Keys and whenever the seas calmed, at least one of us was unavailable. Of course, I live here full-time and work from home. I was the easiest to accommodate.
We talked seriously about this trip for weeks. Finally, Dan was home, Mike and family were here for a while, and Frank was able to break away and stay a few days with Mike. Woo hoo! Big morning, afternoon, and nighttime thunderstorms popped up for several days. The storms blew over, but high winds brought choppy seas intermingled with leftover big waves.
We all kept in touch daily. We waited, prepared to act, when the weather broke.
After a couple of days, that felt like a month, the marine forecast called for 3- to 5-foot seas. Everyone, except me, was coming down to the wire as far as having to head home goes, so we jumped on it. Dan’s boat is perfect for this type of water.
Optimistic that our “dream” fishing trip had finally arrived, we prepared to fish in the morning. Dan called, “My pinfish traps were empty,” he said, “I searched for pilchards yesterday with no luck, and the pilchard guy is unavailable.” We called several people on our angling-friends lists. Nobody had pinfish or pilchards. We decided to take frozen ballyhoo and cut-up-chunks of bonita to replace live bait. I’ve had some good luck raising chunk bait to raise tunas. It’s not exactly what we had planned, but we were OK with it.
Overnight, the marine forecast had jumped up to 3- to 6-foot seas. All of us are experienced boaters and fisherpersons, so we weren’t worried about it. Dan’s boat is always in tip-top shape, and we had no hesitations about its ability to handle the seas. Then the marine forecast ended by saying, “The shoreward edge of the Gulf Stream is 38 nautical miles from the Sombrero lighthouse.” Not good news at all, with the Gulf Stream way past the Hump, we assumed the tuna bite might not be as hot as we had hoped.
Once we reached the deep side of the reef, the wind was howling in our ears. We were in tightly spaced 6-footers and every now and then, one or two much bigger waves would make Dan back way off the throttle. The waves were hitting us right on the nose. Undaunted we continued. We were running at high trolling speed and ran two lines with high-speed lures behind the boat. There was so much weed, we couldn’t keep the lures clean. Running back and forth in humongous waves to clear lines was exhausting.
When the Hump came into sight, we started a troll that took us under cartwheeling birds. We caught a football-sized tuna. The weeds got worse, but the wind and waves seemed to lay down. Trolling wasn’t going to work. We tried deep-jigging and drifting with no luck. Back on the troll with the lines close to the back of the boat, we caught a mahi mahi. Nothing very big, but well past legal.
Then, another blackfin came in. Then another mahi mahi came in. Then another blackfin came in. Already early afternoon, and sick of fighting grass and weed, we called it a day. The ride home, traveling with the settled waves, was a pleasure compared to the beginning of the day. We ran trolling lines when we found “fishy water” and pitched cut bait at a couple of huge weed pads and a submerged five-gallon bucket. No luck.
We moved around the boat talking to each other about the day, the fishing, the problems, and the successes. Although we caught nothing like we had hoped for, we had plenty of fish for a big fresh-fish bash for everyone. We had plenty of topics of conversation. Once again, Frank caught us up on his YouTube-superstar, Tico, an incredible singing parrot with tens of millions of views. Check it out on YouTube; “Tico and the Man.”
Dan and Mike solved most of the world’s problems and, as it turned out, had a lot in common. I was glad they all finally got to meet. Back on the lift, I took a picture of three of my best friends meeting each other for the first time. How great is that? It’s all about the people, the experiences, and the lifetime memories. I love my fishing “universe.”
And life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.