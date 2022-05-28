Two state champions in weightlifting, one state runner-up in wrestling, a pair of third-place state finishers in track and field and weightlifting and, for the first time in nine seasons, a Final Four team from Monroe County as the Lady Conchs softball squad stole our hearts in Key West this past week to put an exclamation mark on the conclusion of 2021-22 high school campaign.
That’s an outstanding season for the Monroe County athletes.
Just how good?
Well, from 2013 to 2021, there were two state titles in wrestling, both won by Coral Shores’ Dante Jiovenetta, in 2015 and 2016, 10 runners-up finishes, four from the Key West High wrestling team by Caleb Ashe in 2016, Nick Piraino in 2017, Patrick Barnett in 2020 and Max Ryan last season, two cross-country runners-up by the Lady Conchs’ Nicole Matysik in 2016 and 2017 and one by Jonathan Pitchford in 2019, the Hurricanes’ Miles Miller took second in diving in 2015 and 2013, Island Christian’s Katie Panskyy was third in the hurdles, and the Marathon cross country team was the state runner-up in 2020 as the 2013 Lady ‘Fins girls soccer team reached the Final Four.
The 2021-22 season had as many state titlists — Marathon’s Rylan Chapa and Coral Shores’ Xavyer Arrington, both in weightlifting — as the previous nine seasons and in a sport that has just been in the county for seven years now, with a state finalist in six of those seven seasons. Those lifters took things to new heights this year with a record 48 girls reaching the Region Finals, three more than what seemed to be an unbreakable record from the prior season, with Key West’s Marina Goins taking a bronze medal and Coral Shores’ Sydney Eysenbach also coming home with a sixth-place finish.
The runner-up in wrestling was Conchs senior Zach Lewicki, the third consecutive season with a silver medalist from Key West on the mats, and he became just the 14th finalist in program history that has had a state qualifier in all but one season, while Jenkavia Harper became the first to medal in the javelin, in just the third season the event has been sanctioned by the FHSAA.
Then, of course, there is the Lady Conchs softball team, who, similar to the 2013 Lady ‘Fins on the soccer pitch, were the pride of the city during their Final Four run. Just like the Marathon girls nearly a decade ago, they were eliminated in the state semifinal game.
It has now been 16 seasons since the last team from the Keys won a state championship, the Key West High baseball team accomplishing the feat in 2005 for its record 11th state crown, so it’s not an easy feat to get there much less win it all. The Lady Conchs, who swept the town away with their passion and energy on the field, can be proud of what they did this season — because the town certainly is, if that was not noticeable by the Key West contingency in Clermont on Thursday.
I dare say the Conch fans outnumbered the Highlanders, which were coming just an hour away from Lake Wales, but is that really any surprise to any Key West native? We packed the house for our boys during a heartbreaking Region 4-4A semifinals loss to Miami Springs, which can only be compared to a minor league game.
Helluva ride for our Monroe County athletes this season, which also included historic runs for the girls lacrosse team, winning a district title with a school record in wins, which seems to only just begun and, in the immortal words of the Brooklyn Dodgers, “wait ‘til next year” because next year ...
