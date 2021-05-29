On rare occasions I’ve had the opportunity to take newlyweds out on a charter. These honeymoon adventures are always a little unique as they usually turn into a strange mix of “The Love Boat” and fishing.
My most recent newlywed fishing trip involved a young fisherman and his bride. Although she was a novice angler she ended up hooking into a powerful fish that was fully intent on trying to pull her out of the boat. I watched in disbelief when she lost her balance and almost tumbled into the water. I called out to her husband to “grab her …and my fishing rod!” The new husband sprinted to assist his wife and the next time I looked back I noticed they were in what I now officially call the “honeymoon fishing position.”
A few years ago I was out on the flats with another newlywed couple. The groom turned out to be a very serious angler who was laser-focused on spotting fish. He stood almost motionless on the bow while in stark contrast, his young bride danced along the precariously narrow side deck of my flats boat. Even though we were in very shallow water, I cautioned her to “be careful!” She, of course, chose to ignore my advice and continued gracefully twirling and spinning in circles, all the while using my expensive fishing rod to assist in keeping her balance on our rocking boat. She interrupted her dance routine just long enough to inform me: “There is no need to worry as I’m a professional dancer ... and I have amazing balance as I have studied all types of dance: ballet, jazz, ballroom, salsa, as well as contemporary!”
I responded ‘OK ... but when you fall in, try not to drop my rod and reel in the salt water.” She laughed and quickly resumed pirouetting across the top of the narrow gunnel. Of course, it wasn’t too long before she swirled herself right out of the boat and into the water. Her new husband was so embarrassed he turned to his soaking wet bride and barked: “He just told you to be careful!” Not wanting to assume the role of a marriage counselor, I quickly intervened and said “No big deal… at least she didn’t drop my rod in the water!” I jumped off the poling tower to help her back into the boat and, in an attempt to further reduce the tension on the boat, I smiled at her and said “You know, I think you need to take one more dance class — water ballet!”
My most memorable newlywed adventure involved a stop for lunch at a small sandy beach surrounded by thick mangroves. After eating, I hauled the cooler back down to the boat and the groom followed and asked me: “Do you want to go fishing?’ Without looking up I responded, “Sure, as soon as I get everything stored away, we’ll go fishing again.” He leaned in closer and quietly said “No, no ... do you want to go fishing?” I was a little confused until I turned around and saw his Cheshire grin and the glint in his eye. It was at that moment I realized what he really wanted was the opportunity to spend some time alone with his new bride on this very private beach in paradise!
I have to admit this is the only time I ever headed out to go fishing without my anglers onboard! Eventually I slowly motored back to pick up my newlyweds and spotted them sitting together at the edge of the water. Since we all knew they had once again consummated their marriage, I wasn’t too surprised when the flushed young bride avoided looking me in the eyes. In complete contrast, her new husband proudly beamed at me with a giant “Me, Tarzan” sort of smile. He lifted her into the boat and then they both cuddled up on the cooler, hugging each other during the entire trip back to the real world.
Capt. Pete Peterson welcomes comments and suggestions sent to petersonventures@aol.com.