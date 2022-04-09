My fishing buddy Dan and I were talking, and the conversation lead to a YouTube show he watched about fishing for African pompano (AP). Turns out it was a local charter captain, and he was catching big APs in the Florida Keys. I told Dan that when I lived in Fort Lauderdale, I sometimes caught smaller pompanos off the beach using sand fleas for bait. I still don’t know exactly what a sand flea is, other than a small prehistoric-looking creature that pompanos love to pick off the shallow runoffs, close to the tide line.
The other thing I remembered about pompanos is the delicious taste. A Fort Lauderdale restaurant in the middle of a wide spot in the Intracoastal Canal was famous for their pompano cooked in parchment. This restaurant was only accessible by boat. For those who didn’t own their own boats, there was a small rustic ferry that carried them. I’m sure the entire event of being on an island and the ferry boat ride made the pompano even tastier. It’s all about the presentation, right?
Dan was hooked, excuse the expression. “We need to catch an African pompano,” he said.
Then, using our usual joke, I asked, “What kind?”
And, Dan answered, “BIG!”
So, off to the local tackle store we went. We probably had more than enough equipment and supplies already, but sometimes, it’s fun to play with new things.
Dan and I have been searching for areas that show potential for being good drift-fishing spots. There are some tried and true areas that everybody knows about, but we have been looking for areas with less traffic and aren’t affected by changes in the seasons. After several attempts to catch our AP, we wound up with a couple of nice mutton snappers, some big, big, yellowtails, a grouper that was quickly released, but no APs.
Of course, finding new locations where we catch big fish is a fabulous reward in itself. We were already way ahead of the game. We tried different things over the next few weeks. We netted live ballyhoo, netted live pilchards. We drifted over areas in water from 35 to 250 feet. We anchored and chummed with frozen blocks of store-bought chum and cut bait pieces. We caught some really nice fish, but the big AP we were looking for wasn’t one of them.
We asked questions, watched YouTube videos, talked to friends, and watched a few television shows of anglers in the Florida Keys. It was all fun; every bit of it. I love talking about fishing, and was right in my comfort zone.
We drifted an area of marked structure in more than 100 feet of water. The current was running parallel with the reef, which made it very easy to set up and drift for longer than usual without leaving our targeted depths. One of our lines, with a heavy weight and 20-foot leader got hit. It was one of those marvelous moments when the first attempt to pull the rod and reel out of the rod holder failed. I readjusted my hands and hoisted the screeching reel out of the holder.
Not knowing what this might be, I instantly began chanting to myself, “Keep him out of the rocks. Keep taking line in foot by foot and inch by inch.” We boated a trophy mutton snapper and put him under a bed of ice cubes. This was a great catch for us, but there was still plenty of time before our scheduled time for heading home.
The current had calmed down a bit and our heavy weights were keeping our lines manageable. As we passed over structure that might have caused our weights or hooks from getting snagged on the bottom, we kept adjusting the depths of our lines. “I’m just off the bottom now,” I told Dan. He answered that he was doing the same thing and let me know that we were heading toward another incline on the bottom. I pushed the lever-drag to strike on a TLD 25. Instantly, the rod bent over, and line flew from the reel. “I hope I’m not stuck on the bottom.” Bump, bump, the fish pulled on the line and shook its head. “I’m not stuck on the bottom. I’m hooked up. To something big.”
The rod was bent almost in half. I had to make the immediate decision to loosen the drag and prevent pulling the hook or hanging tough and keeping this fish out of the rocks. I decided to hang tough. I was reminded how big this fish must be when I walked to the back of the boat with the rod in my hands. This was a heavy fish. Every move he made strained my gear, and my arms. My legs started to burn as I leaned against the gunnel. Big fish.
Dan maneuvered the boat, trying to gain a few turns on the reel. Like a seesaw, he came up a few inches then pulled the line back down. This was feeling like one of my most epic fish fights. Amberjack popped into my alleged mind. Maybe this is an amberjack. I hoped not. This was a lot of work for something that I wouldn’t even keep.
Lift up, reel down. Lift up, reel down. I used short strokes, and he started heading toward the boat. In the deep water I saw a silver flash. In the murky water, it looked like I caught a stainless-steel refrigerator. I kept lifting and he came within view. Dan put the large landing net back in its place and rushed back with the gaff in his hand. “I’m sure we’re going to need this,” he said. I agreed. We were both right. That’s when we realized, I had a huge African pompano on the end of the line.
We both cheered and screamed. The brute fought to the very end. Staying just outside of gaffing range, he ran, heading deeper three times before Dan got his shot. We brought one of the most beautiful fish we had ever seen onboard and into the ice box.
We high-fived and started rinsing and tidying up the cockpit. Then we stopped for ice-cold sodas and stood there looking at our first monster African pompano. We took photos and then put out new lines. We didn’t stay much longer. We had all the fish we could possibly want and started home.
With a sideway glance, I called out, “Life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.”
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.