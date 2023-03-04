geotis sailfish 2013

Big fish are hard to catch and hard to photograph. Columnist C.J. Geotis was able to snap this sailfish doing his aerial thing.

 Photo by C.J. Geotis

This column originally appeared in the Jan. 27, 2013 edition of the Keys Citizen.

The snowbirds are back. Not all of them, but some of them, and more are on the way. This is terrific. But, I’ve noticed that when they ask, “How’s the fishing?” I stumble on the answer a bit. I feel like I’m a little less sure of the answer to this question than usual. I love to talk about fishing and will make time to do so, anywhere the opportunity comes up.