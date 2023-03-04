This column originally appeared in the Jan. 27, 2013 edition of the Keys Citizen.
The snowbirds are back. Not all of them, but some of them, and more are on the way. This is terrific. But, I’ve noticed that when they ask, “How’s the fishing?” I stumble on the answer a bit. I feel like I’m a little less sure of the answer to this question than usual. I love to talk about fishing and will make time to do so, anywhere the opportunity comes up.
Most of my recreational fishing buddies and I, it seems, are confused right now about what’s happening in the world of fishing. More importantly, we are confused about what’s happening in our world of fishing. How can this be, you may wonder.
I will try to answer that. I think I have acceptable reasons for my confusion. You’ll notice I said reasons, and not excuses. These two words have exactly the same number of letters, but have vastly different connotations. In fact, “excuses” almost feels like a negative, self-deprecatory description. Not wanting to be self-deprecatory, I will talk about the “reasons” I, and several friends think we are confused.
Simply stated, the stupid wind has been blowing for what seems like ages. Every winter I feel like this; and every winter I still approach the problem like it is the first time I’ve ever experienced winter in the Florida Keys. Winter in the Florida Keys? That’s right. Every year I struggle with the fact that it’s winter and the wind is going to blow a lot. It might be mild as far as winters go, but it’s still winter.
I was talking to a snowbird friend from upper Michigan that recently bought the house next door. He called from his cell phone while he and his best friend were driving to a town very near the border of Canada to do some hunting. “We’re expecting a low of 15 before the trip is over,” he told me. “Fifteen what?” I snidely asked. I went on to tell him that this week has been the best weather of the year. I even quoted the book “Rich Man, Poor Man,” in which the main characters talk about “rich man’s weather.”
Then he asked, “How’s the fishing.”
“The wind has been blowing,” I immediately answered. I realized that I had not really addressed his question. “But I haven’t been out that much lately,” I added, and I realized that most of the fishing I have done lately, has been on the reef for yellowtail snapper. Yellowtails are my wife’s favorite fish. I never really targeted yellowtails before moving to the Florida Keys. My friends told me, when I moved down here, “Be careful, the guys down there will try to get you out yellowtailing.” They know I was, and still am, a trolling fisherperson. I love to watch striking fish come up and aggressively attack the spread of trolled baits behind the boat. Put a school of mahi behind my boat and I will spend as long as I can throwing chunks of cut bait to vibrant blue, green and yellow schoolies. Lately, I have even been casting an occasional fly at the marauding mahi. I bought a fly rod and set in the cabin, under the flares, for almost a year before I tried it, and boy, oh boy, is that fun. There’s a certain finesse required when wrangling mahi back to the boat with a pencil-thin nine-foot rod and line that looks like shoestrings for young kids. Try it some day; you might be surprised how addicting it can be.
Most of my friends, however, know that I love to search for that one big fish. And, it’s even better, if that one big fish turns out to be wahoo. Wahoo! So, that’s what I am hoping and planning to do on my next fishing safari. Sometimes I start to think that maybe I am ready to pack in the trolling and really start concentrating on fishing the reef. But then, I realize that when I am anchored in 60 feet of water, I am always looking toward deeper water. Even with chum in the water and a pretty serious snapper bite going on I am watching for birds and current breaks — looking due south to deeper water. I also realize that when I am in deep water, I never yearn to get back to shallower water. I guess I am just a big-fish type of guy. I always have been.
I am hoping to run my boat, the EP2, this weekend. It looks like there is a pretty good chance of calm winds and calm seas, at least for Saturday. My plan is to get out there and do some trolling for just a few hours. I already have things lined up for early Saturday evening, so I will have to make it a quick trip.
I like to set goals and objectives whenever I do something, so my goal will be to catch one wahoo and be back to the dock by 2:00. Now there’s a plan to be proud of. I’m hoping to also be proud of the results. We’ll see how it goes.
Since it is November, I must start getting ready for my annual Christmas wish list column. This is a terrific chance for any reader to let me know what he, or she, would like for Christmas. Preferably, this should be something fishing or boating related … or not. And, I will announce it in one of my upcoming columns (anonymously if you prefer). How cool is that? Don’t be shy, your special someone is probably struggling, trying to figure out what you might want, so consider this a favor to him or her. Hmmm? How about it? New rod and reel? New boat? Fishing clothes? Fluorocarbon? Iland Lures? The sky’s the limit.
My email address is printed below, and I would love to hear from you. Because after all, especially with a little Christmas gifting assistance, life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.