It seems like the weather has kept everybody onshore lately. But that’s not totally true, because there have been anglers venturing out between squalls and thunderstorms, windy conditions, and high seas. And all in all, there have been a lot of fish caught including a 683-pound swordfish. Last weekend, during a short period of calm winds, I headed out by myself to do some fishing. It was a surprisingly calm day. I headed offshore and wound up at my favorite location, the Marathon Hump.
I love the Marathon Hump. There is just something about being that far out to sea, marking deep-sea underwater mountains, with ripples of water rising above the flat surface created by the swirling up-currents of the Gulf Stream as they hit the steep seamounts. Most of all, I love the anticipation of catching something big — maybe something really big. I’ve always appreciated the fact that this is one of the places where maybe the fish can actually win the battle.
Without a doubt, if I were to enter the water, the fish’s chance of winning the battle would increase 100-fold. I never get in the water out at the Hump. I have seen some tiger sharks and hammerhead sharks patrolling that area that have caused me to wake up in the middle of the night. I’ve had friends onboard who have asked to jump in the water at the Hump and a couple of times while we passed over “The Wall (Floyd’s Wall)” in 1,200 feet of water.
I was never comfortable with this. After fishing offshore and getting a personal look at some of the incredibly large predators lurking just under the surface, I have consciously decided these are unsuitable places for human beings, unless they are comfortably seated in a vessel which they are certain will not sink.
Once upon a time, a long time ago, I had a friend onboard who wanted nothing more than to jump in the water at one of these locations. He had been primping and puffing all day about his diving, swimming, survivor abilities, strength, and courage. Of course, his new girlfriend was onboard as well, and Mr. Macho was playing to an audience. This was before I had decided to never have anyone leave the boat in deeper waters. Finally, I relented and agreed to let him get in the water. We were on Floyd’s Wall. I shut the motor and let the EP2 drift. The depth-finder read 1,200 feet. The weather this day was incredible. It was one of the flattest sea conditions I have ever seen this far from shore. There was not another boat in sight. It was t-shirt weather, with a bright sunny sky.
It’s difficult to explain, but everything is different in “Big Water.” The water is a unique purple/black/blue. The “motion of the ocean” is also unique. The undulations of the sea surface have traveled huge distances, maybe from Africa or Europe. Even in dead-calm conditions the boat and the ocean surface rise and fall rhythmically in a dazzling array of barely perceptible, yet cumulative, movements.
Nothing stands out in the 360-degree horizon-to-horizon view of featureless water. No boats. No land. No lighthouses. In fact, you won’t see many fish. Those you do see will more than likely be big, and unless you happen across a migrating school, the fish spotted will be traveling singularly. My oceanography professor described the water out here as being sterile. Except hovering around protective floating debris, it is unusual to see small bait fish skittering about. At the same time, thoughts of what might be lurking beneath the surface take on a whole new dimension of bizarre possibilities and surreal horrors. I know this may not sound very appealing to some, but my heart races just thinking about it. I’m an Aquarius. I am physically drawn to salt water; the deeper the better.
Anyway, Mr. Macho became rather quiet after the boat settled in the water. The EP2 was dead-quiet. There was no idle chit-chit. The outriggers and other fishing equipment were completely still in the calm water. The “motion of the ocean” was as slow and relaxed like a Tai Chi master’s silent, serene, balanced movement. The insinuation of testosterone was replaced with the smell of indecision, if not outright fear.
“It may not be a good idea to go in the water,” I offered him a way out.
“I still want to go,” he answered, then added, “But I don’t think I’ll stay in long. I just want to see what it feels like.” It took three tries to spit in his dive mask. I looked quickly at the fish finder to be sure the screen was empty. Mr. Macho checked on the location of the dive ladder one more time, climbed over the port gunwale and eased himself into the water with only a bathing suit, fins, mask and snorkel.
He gingerly kicked toward the front of the boat. I realized he was trying to minimize his predator-attracting splashes. And then … it happened. He was beneath me as I stood at the side of the boat looking down at him. He was looking directly into the water, and I could hear his breath through the barrel of the snorkel. I quickly grabbed the long-handled scrub brush from its holder and raked it across his exposed back.
In the 16 years I’ve owned it, only two things have happened to me on the EP2 that I cannot explain. And this day was one of them. As I raked the scrub brush along his back I immediately lost sight of him. I looked beside me to my right, and Mr. Macho was standing directly next to me. “What happened?” I asked. No answer. “Are you OK?” No answer. There was no trail of water over the gunwale. There was no trail of water from the boarding ladder. There had been no splashing sounds and no struggling to climb aboard. “What happened, how did you do that?” I asked again. Still no answer. “Do you want to go back in?” I asked.
“No, let’s just fish for a while and call it a day,” he answered, still offering no explanation.
And that’s what it’s like in the deepest, darkest, most mysterious corners of the ocean. I love it out there. But I don’t get out of the boat anymore, and neither do my passengers.
Oh, and by the way, I caught 10 blackfin tuna last weekend on the Marathon Hump. And as always, life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.